Honors List
The following students were named to the honors list at their college.
Bemidji State University, Bemidji — Blake Alholm, Joseph Alholm, Austin Fiedler and Leah Krupke, all of Little Falls; Christopher Hart, Lisa Kossan and Kelsie Weite, all of Motley; Simon Gruber and Brandon Stuckmayer, both of Pierz; and Jaylin Strack of Randall.
Scholarships
The following students have received a scholarship from their college.
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples — Kayleigh Veith, Emma Hardy and Kathleen Hanych, all of Cushing, received scholarships from the Jean Porwoll Fund, Gregg and Patrick Beebe Fund and the Donald H. Wilkins Memorial Scholarship; Isabel Wills, Lee Nusbaum, Jenna Hagemann and Paul St. Onge, all of Ft. Ripley, received scholarships from the Susan Beyer-Christianson Scholarship Fund, M.R. Burtrom Family Scholarship Fund, Jean Porwoll Fund and the Stewart C. Mills Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund; Patrick Sam, Natika Yorek, Charlene Dyson and Jenny Dulude, all of Hillman, received scholarships from the Tom and Better Kotula Fund, Dr. Bradley Ness Memorial Scholarship Fund, Dr. Don Wennberg and Physicians of Brainerd Medical Center Fund and the Paul C. Findorff Memorial Scholarship Fund; Amanda Ferrell and Aries Ahrens, both of Holdingford, received scholarships from the Jean Porwoll Fund, Patricia Ann Kehr Memorial BSN Fund and the Essentia Health - St. Joseph’s Medical Center Auxiliary Fund; Tyler Nelson, Theresa Blaisdell, Nicole Schmidt, Jada Czech, McKayla Geise, Cory Quinn, Brielle Harris, Sarah Gerrard, Jasmine Hanson and Alyssa LeBlanc, all of Little Falls, received scholarships from the Lorrie R. Kneeland Fund, Jean Porwoll Fund, Lewis James Wilczek Memorial Scholarship Fund, Sally Fawcett Memorial Scholarship, Stewart C. Mills Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, Staples Lions Club, Joseph Plut Scholarship Fund, Kinder Place Scholarship Fund and the Fielding Family Scholarship Fund; Samantha Mrazek, Tristan Pierce, Farrah Miller, Marissa Hernesman, Tiffany Achermann, Caleb Nurnberger and James Vold, all of Motley, received scholarships from the CLC Employee Scholarship, Ed Tom O’Brien Scholarship Fund, Jon Hassler Scholarship Fund, Jean Porwoll Fund, Melissa Wooden Memorial Fund, Poland/Kurtz Latin American Studies Fund, Stewart C. Mills Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund and Dr. Duane Lund Scholarship Fund; Emily Boser, Rylee Rauch, Anessa Leidenfrost, Emily Stangl, Kalyn Gritzmacher and Kirsten Heschke, all of Pierz, received scholarships from the Lorraine Ehrich Scholarship Fund, Carl L. and Betty Lou Johnson Scholarship Fund, Jean Porwoll Fund, Dr. Don Wennberg and Physicians of Brainerd Medical Center Fund and John Thelen Family Scholarship Fund; Alena Rehberger, Benjamin Krall, Connie Kaz, Kacey Anderson and Sierra Christensen, all of Pillager, received scholarships from the J.E. Chalberg Scholarship Fund, Erma Feriancek Fund, Jean Porwoll Fund, Stewart C. Mills Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund and Monica Tricker Scholarship; David Wolfley of Rice received a scholarship from the Eder Family Fund; and Morgan Wagner of Royalton received a scholarship from the Concordia Koeneman Memorial Scholarship Fund.
