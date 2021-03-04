Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis/St. Paul — Kristen Athmann, Elizabeth Johnson, Kayla Nelson, Elisabeth Novotny, Abby Poser and Nicholas Strunk, all of Little Falls; Cole Andres, Katie Drew and Rhiannon Their, all of Pierz; and Angela Knettel and Lanae Sieben, both of Royalton.

Minnesota State University, Mankato — Ali Bryniarski of Cushing; Stephanie Hanfler of Little Falls; and Zachary Becker, Cole Poser and Abrielle Tembreull, all of Pierz.

College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph — Elizabeth Anez and Megan Borash, both of Little Falls; Rebecca Athman of Pierz; and Jayna Johannes of Burtrum.

