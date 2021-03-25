Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.

Bemidji State University, Bemidji — Kiera Dumpprope and Annie Posner, both of Cushing; Jordyn Carll and Terra Zawatzke, both of Little Falls; MackKenzie Zetah of Motley; and Katie LeBlanc and Beth Saehr, both of Pierz.

Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee, Wis. — Logan Luedtke of Little Falls.

