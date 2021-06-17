Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud — Abigail Funt of Hillman.

Minnesota State University, Moorhead — Rebekah Arms, Rebecca Swartz and Elizabeth Danilyuk, all of Staples/Motley; Brennen Bordwell of Pillager; Gage Donovan, Michael Kalpakoff, Bethany LaForce, Lauren LaForce, Kyle Larsen, Brooke Lyback, Hannah Moller, Ahlisa Robinson, Sophia Sowada, Rachel Leisenheimer, Brooklyn Weiss and Emily Witucki, all of Little Falls; Annika Gunderson of Upsala; Avery Jackson of Swanville; Kaitlyn Lanners and Emily Malikowski, both of Royalton; Kayla Meyer and Megan Hartung, both of Holdingford; Mariah Kirschbaum, Katie Schaefer and Katelyn Smude, all of Pierz.

Ridgewater College, Willmar — Peyton Linn of Holdingford; Jamie Adams of Little Falls; and Ashley Hommerding, Leah Mohs and Faith Skroch, all of Rice.

North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, N.D. — Meghan Kathrein of Little Falls.

Winona State University, Winona — Kuyler Frink and Madeleine Fussy, both of Bowlus; Kendra Kull of Royalton; and Allie Steinmetz and Caleb Strack, both of Little Falls.

Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Ind. — Megan Galgano of Little Falls.

Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee, Wis. — Logan Luedtke of Little Falls.

Scholarships

The following student has received a scholarship from her college.

North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D. — Lauren LeBlanc of Fort Drum, N.Y., daughter of Matt and Sarah LeBlanc of Little Falls.

