Honors List
The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
Gustavus Adolphus College, Saint Peter — Matthew Hanson and Landon Johnson, both of Little Falls.
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona — Emilie Serna of Bowlus.
University of Wisconsin, River Falls, Wis. — Corinna Brose, Rachael Buckallew and Cormac Shanoff, all of Little Falls; and Mackenzie Beam of Royalton.
The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth — Cheryl Zimmerman of Elmdale.
Hamline University, St. Paul — Rachel Erickson of Royalton.
University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, Wis. — Chelsea Moran of Little Falls.
University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, Wis. — Nicole Vanark of Little Falls.
Minnesota State University, Moorhead — Gage Donovan, Michael Kalpakoff, Bethany LaForce, Lauren LaForce, Kyle Larsen, Brooke Lyback, Hannah Moller, Sophia Sowada and Emily Witucki, all of Little Falls; Lynette Dullinger of Hillman; Allison Ecker of Grey Eagle; Leah Fuhrman, Mariah Kirschbaum, Katie Schaefer and Katelyn Smude, all of Pierz; Annika Gunderson of Upsala; Caitlin Gustafson of Randall; Morgan Herzog, Sophie Larson, Rachel Middendorf, Megan Peikert, Perla Razo Adame and Nathan Ruda, all of Long Prairie; Abigail Ripplinger of Bowlus; Kaitlyn Lanners and Emily Malikowski, both of Royalton; Avery Jackson of Swanville; Rachel Leisenheimer of Moorhead (Little Falls Community High School - LFCHS); Rebecca Loehrer of Sartell (LFCHS); Zachary DeMars, Kaila Erbe, Shania Glenz, Regan Johnson, Sara Oberlander and Brian Serriker, all of Staples; Adam Nurnberger and Rebecca Swartz, both of Motley; and Alex Thieschafer of Holdingford (Upsala High School).
