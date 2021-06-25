Honors List
The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
Bethel University, St. Paul — Cael Sams of Cushing.
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples — Kristine Biniek and Anna Blonigen, both of Bowlus; Anika Johnson, Kylee Kuesel, Matthew Lillis, Jessica Mares, Lesley Paulson, Madelyn Ploof, Ross Reed, Mikayla Richards and Kayla Statema, all of Cushing; Kaylee Zupko of Flensburg; Jaron Gross, Madison Hoheisel, Patrick Sam and Natika Yorek, all of Hillman; Ava Anderson, Cierra Anderson, Erik Anez, Michael Anez, Ashton Bellefeuille, Nolan Bjorge, Theresa Blaisdell, Patrick Brisk, McKenzie Cheney, Pamela Clark, Lilly Curtis, Gunther Dodge, Nathan Finch, Ellie Fischer, McKayla Geise, Lauren Hanfler, Ashlee Harris, Brielle Harris, Haylee Hittesdorf, Emma Holey, Mikayla Houdek, Carly Kapphahn, Collin Kray, Shelby Krebs, Kaden Kurr, Ashley Lenarz, Austin Litke, Brock Lutzke, Joseph Majerle, Caleb Matros, Megan Maurer, Joseph McNamara, Emma Mikkelsen, Tyler Nelson, Ausin Neu, Abby Noyes, Hannah Olson, Mason Petrowitz, Nathan Poepping, Ethan Poser, Cory Quinn, Kaylia Rangel, Benjamin Rekstad, Meghan Ruiz Schilling, Zachary Schaffer, Dani Schirmers, Ellie Smieja, Vallery Stavish, Connor Stich, Emma Sweeney, Laura Verkuilen and Jersey Weiss, all of Little Falls; Brady Bordwell, Joshua Carlson, Hailee Colgrove, Tessa Danielson, Abbigail DiGiovanni, Beck Erholtz, Francesca Hanson, Marissa Hernesman, Brooke Holsapple, Sivert Klefsaas, Sarah Kossan, Thomas Kossan, Alex McIlravy, Samantha Mrazek, Torii Nienow, Hailey Owen, Corrina Schmidt, Alexis Selvaag and James Vold, all of Motley; Kaylee Becker, Jetta Boser, Brenna Dickmann, Erika Dickmann, Jenna Elstran, Abbey Foust, Luke Girtz, Cassidy Hall, Kirsten Heschke, Ashley Holmquist, Jakob Hyatt, Reese Kapsner, Elizabeth Kelash, Trista Krych, Caleb Kuske, Katie Leidenfrost, Kiara Olesch, Lance Otremba, Rylee Rauch, Preston Rocheleau, Christina Schaefer, Katelyn Smith, Graci Stangl, Ryan Stuckmayer, Jackson Suska, Marybeth Tautges, Alyssa Thesing and Kaylee Wisneski, all of Pierz; Emma Gustafson, Charles Madden, Cassie Madges, Kylee Magee, Hannah Nash and Lilly Ward, all of Randall; Jenna Kull, Ellissia Manea, Nicholas Popp, Taylor Swantek and Morgan Wagnes, all of Royalton; Abigail Bryce, Rebekah Muhlenkamp, Bennet Pundsack, Owen Talberg and Emily Weber, all of Swanville; and Christen Fouquette and Gracie George, both of Upsala.
Graduates
The following students have graduated from their colleges.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D. — Melissa Anez, bachelor of science (BS) in business administration; Michael Hanowski, BS in natural resources management; Marissa Perry, master of education in counseling; and Therese Turner, doctor of pharmacy, all of Little Falls; Tiara Hopkins of Pierz, doctor of pharmacy; Grant Anderson of Pillager, BS in construction management; Brian Kahl of Rice, BS in mechanical engineering; and Justin Opatz of Royalton, BS in construction management.
Central Lakes College, Brainerd — Jessica Mares of Cushing, diploma of occupational profiency in practical nursing; Alex Gross, diploma of occupational proficency in heavy equipment operation and maintence; Kaitlyn Munroe, associate of arts (AA); and Victoria Wagner, AA, all of Hillman; Sam Beam, certificate in lawn and garden technician, diplomas of occupational profiency in marine and powersports technology and small outboard motor technician; Callie Bjork, associate of science (AS) in nursing; Jada Czech, AA; Rebecca Daly, certificate in phlebotomy technician; Joselyn Gerads, AA; Alissa Munson, AA and certificate in women’s studies; Tyler Nelson, AA; Liberty Nunn, AA in psychology transfer pathway; Cory Quinn, diploma of occupational proficency in heavy equipment operation and maintenance; Erin Retka, AS in nursing; Nicole Schmidt, certificate in healthcare administrative specialist; Olivia VanRisseghem, AA; and Anna Walker, AA, all of Little Falls; Payton Bjerga, AA; Mark Danilyuk, diploma of occupational proficiency in CNC technologies; Matthew Iaquinto, diploma of occupational proficiency in automotive technology; Kali Mammenga, AA; and Karlee Poynter, diploma of occupational proficiency in practical nursing, all of Motley; Cassidy Hall, diploma of occupational proficiency in practical nursing; Hannah Krych, diploma of occupational proficiency in early childhood education; Morgan Litke, AA; Jackson Suska, AA, all of Pierz; Abigail Willgohs, AS in nursing and Peter Zimny, AA, both of Royalton; and Matthew Holmgren of Swanville, AS in nursing.
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona — AnnMarie Jacobson of Little Falls, biology and Jordan Malikowski of Royalton, accounting and finance.
Honors graduates
The following students graduated from their college with honors.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D. — Lawrence Mettler of Burtrum, BS in range science; Jordan Henry of Foley, BS in architecture; Dominic Sunder, BS in architecture, and Madeline Wright, BS in social science education, both of Little Falls; and Matthew Cherne of Pillager, BS in finance.
Central Lakes College, Brainerd — Ross Reed, AAS in computer network administration, high honors; and Mikayla Richards, diploma of occupational proficiency in early childhood education, honors, both of Cushing; Jenny Dulude, AAS in accountant, high honors; Madison Hoheisel, AA, honors; Patrick Sam, AAS in computer network administration, high honors; Rachel Tretter, AS in nursing, high honors; and Mason Zajac, AA, honors; all of Hillman; Theresa Blaisdell, certificate in bookkeeping and diploma of occupational proficiency in accountant, high honors; Madeline Doroff, AS in nursing, high honors; Shelby Krebs, AA, high honors; Ashley Lenarz, AA, honors; Shelby Nieman, AA in psychology transfer pathway, honors; Nathan Poepping, AAS in computer information technnology, honors; Hayley Strand, AS in nursing, honors; Tina VanDenheuvel, AA, high honors; and Eli Waldoch, certificate in essentials of farm business management, high honors, all of Little Falls; Tiffany Achermann, AA, honors; Brady Bordwell, AAS in robotics/automated systems technology, honors; Joshua Carlson, certificate in robotic human interface advanced and diploma of occupational proficiency in robotics/automated systems technology, honors; Holly Cuffee, AA, honors; Abbigail DiGiovanni, AA, high honors; Sarah Kossan, AA, high honors; Samantha Mrazek, AA and certificate in deaf studies, high honors; Rebecca Nemitz, AS in nursing, honors; Torii Nienow, AA in honors emphasis, high honors; and Hailey Owen, AAS in natural resources technology, honors, all of Motley; Emily Boser, AS in nursing, honors; Austin Cielinski, diploma of occupational proficiency in heavy equipment operation and maintenance, honors; Tim Lust, certificate in essentials of farm business management, high honors; Corey Miller, diploma of occupational proficiency in automotive technology, honors; Claire Riedeman, AA, high honors; Preston Rocheleau, AA, honors; Katie Schaefer, AA, honors; Marybeth Tautges, AA, honors; Abby Warzecha, AS in early childhood education transfer pathway, honors; and Kaylee Wisneski, all of Pierz; Kylee Magee, AA, honors and Hannah Nash, AA, honors, both of Randall; and Rebekah Muhlenkamp, AA, high honors; Craig Roerick, certificate in essentials of farm business management, high honors; Hannah Schneider, AA, high honors; Gage VanRisseghem, AA, honors, and Emily Weber, AA, honors, all of Swanville.
