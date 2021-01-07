The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College, campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena — Aidan Mrozek of Flensburg; Jeffrey Nyreen of Little Falls, Erica Johnson of Motley, Levi Hintz and Heather Mensen, both of Randall; Kaila Current and Jarod Spohn, both of Royalton; and Jackson Thieschafer of Swanville.
Central Lakes College, campuses in Brainerd and Staples — Jacob Rice of Bowlus; Emma Hardy, Matthew Lillis, Jessica Mares, Ross Reed and Kayla Statema, all of Cushing; Madison Hoheisel, Patrick Sam, Daniel Schorn, Victoria Wagner and Natika Yorek, all of Hillman; Michael Anez, Nolan Bjorge, McKenzie Cheney, Pamela Clark, Jada Czech, Nikita Duscher, McKayla Geise, Ashley Harris, Brielle Harris, Katelyn Hoehle, Molly Kula, Ashley Mann, Megan Maurer, Joseph McNamara, Scott Poster, Sadie Stalmer, Vallery Stavish, Theresa Stocco and Adam Tembreull, all of Little Falls; Tiffany Achermann, Joshua Carlson, Abbigail DiGiovanni, Beck Erholtz, Marissa Hernesman, Farrah Miller, Samantha Mrazek, Caleb Nurnberger, Hailey Owen and Corrina Schmidt, all of Motley; Jenna Elstran, Luke Girtz, Kirsten Heschke, Kaela Hoffman, Abby Warzecha, Bailey Warzecka, Michelle Williams and Kaylee Wisneski, all of Pierz; Charles Madden, Cassie Madges, Kylee Magee and Hannah Nash, all of Randall; Jenna Kull, Ellissia Manea and Morgan Wagner, all of Royalton; and Lucia Bryce and Rebekah Muhlenkamp, both of Swanville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.