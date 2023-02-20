Collaboration leads to wheels for Little Falls veteran
When word spread about a veteran in need of handicapped accessible van to care for his disabled son, several organizations in and outside of Morrison County collaborated to raise funds. The van was delivered to the veteran and his family, a few weeks ago. Pictured are front row (from left): Ed Richmond, Tammy Regnier, Ginny Philstrom, LuAnn Jarvis, Paula Quinn and Kris VonBerge. Back row: Don Bokinskie, Chad Regnier, Russ Philstrom, Rick Jarvis, Scott Wunderlich and Jim Segler.

    It started with three or four people in the Little Falls community telling Morrison County Veterans Service Office Kris VonBerge about a veteran, who could use a helping hand.

    “I kept running into people who told me about him, like ‘Hey, this guy deployed with us and he’s really great, but he’s a little down on his luck right now. Might there be something the Veteran Service Office can do?’” she said.

A 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan, with an automatic ramp, was purchased to accommodate the needs of the family of a Little Falls veteran.

