Artie Wayne Cole, 38, Motley, is charged with violating a no contact order in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a March 2 incident, when police were notified that Cole allegedly violated a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO) multiple times.
Two DANCOs were issued July 10, 2019 and again Jan. 8, 2020, and the latter remains in effect through Jan. 8, 2025.
When an officer spoke with the victim, she alleged that Cole called and texted her multiple times the previous day, which she showed the officer.
After confirming the number was Cole’s and reviewing his criminal history of domestic abuse and DANCO violations, the offense was enhanced to a felony.
If convicted, Cole faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
