Cold War veteran treasures freedom

Freedom. That is something Jim Parent, 82, of Ft. Ripley has treasured throughout his life. Even more so after he witnessed firsthand the devastation and violation of human rights communism caused in East Berlin, Germany during the Cold War.
“It gave me a tremendous appreciation for our liberty in this country,” he said.
Parent served in the United States Army as a private first class in the infantry from 1960 to 1962. He completed infantry and advanced infantry training at Fort Riley in Kansas. He also worked as a mechanic and was in a transportation unit for a while before he was transferred back into infantry.
Once training was complete, Parent said his wife, Sandra, joined him in Kansas. However, not long afterward, he received a three-day notice that he was being deployed to Germany.
After he left, she moved back to St. Paul, Minnesota, where her family was. It was hard on both of them to be apart, especially since they had been together for many years. They were childhood sweethearts and began dating when she was 13 and he was 15.
Parent and the other soldiers were flown to Germany in a military plane. The plane itself was stripped down to the ribs of the plane with seats lined up. It was a 10-hour flight.
At first, they were stationed in Wildflecken, a village in southern Germany with a training center that had originally been built for armor and artillery units of the German Army (Wehrmacht and Waffen-SS) in 1937-1939. It wasn’t until a few days before World War II ended, that the U.S. troops found the location and discovered that the last German army units had left the area and had left behind injured German soldiers and hundreds of prisoners of war.
The United States then organized a displaced persons camp at the location for about 20,000 liberated prisoners of war, concentration camp survivors, forced laborers and others from April 1945 to 1951. After 1951, the camp and training center served as a U.S. Army training base and home station for several Army units.
Eventually, Parent said he and the others went by convoy into Berlin. Because of the war, the city had been divided into four sectors — Russian, French, British and American. While the French, British and American sectors represented the democratic free west world, the Russian side became known as the communist, Iron-Curtain-draped East.
Parent said it was frustrating and heartbreaking to see what the people in East Germany were enduring.
“They had no resources of their own. We were flying in everything those people needed to live,” he said.
That is something Parent isn’t all too sure that people may realize when they think about the Berlin wall. They may have heard about the existence of West and East Berlin but may not always realize how much people on the communist side truly suffered, he said.
Because people lived in a city, Parent said they had no farmland to plant and harvest crops and turn it into food. The people were dependent on the American troops and others to fly in the necessities they needed to survive, such as food, clothing and more.
The pilots and their planes were also always under the threat of being shot down while delivering a drop.
Parent said that the communist German Democratic Republic (GDR) built the wall in an attempt to keep western influence out of East Germany. Although rumors had spread in 1961 that measures would be taken to strengthen the border to stop East Germans from crossing into West Germany, East German leader Walter Ulbricht debunked the rumors and said there were no intentions to build a wall.
However, on the night of Aug. 12 - 13, 1961, a wire barrier was constructed around West Berlin and any established crossing points were closed. As a result, neighborhoods were divided and families were separated overnight. To establish a stronger structure, a 12-foot tall and 4-foot wide concrete wall was erected with razor-sharp barbwire on top to keep people from escaping East Germany into the west.
Parent said that initially, many people had thought the wall was only temporary. No one had envisioned that it wouldn’t come down or they be allowed to cross into the west freely until 40 years later, in 1989.
Parent said that initially only one wall was built. Because people constantly tried to escape from the communist side, a second wall was built with a “death strip” in between, which was up to 160 yards wide, and contained anti-vehicle trenches, beds of nails and other defenses. People who by chance were able to climb the wall and over the razor-sharp wire into the death strip, were immediately shot to death.
Communication between families, friends and others that were separated was little to none. Sometimes, Parent said, he watched people wave to each other from time to time, if one of them were on higher ground.
There was also a constant a pressure felt that the Soviets would invade and take over West Berlin, as well.
Parent said the contrast between East and West Berlin was very stark. On the west side, life kind of went on as usual — people shopped for food, clothing and other items, got together with friends and enjoyed different arts and more. It was the complete opposite on the east side.
“It was like a war zone. Bombed out buildings, just rubble. You rarely every saw anyone out and about,” he said.
When Parent was in Germany, he took several photos of what he saw. Once he returned home, he also started following news of what was happening overseas. After the wall came down in 1989, and people were able to cross over, Parent said he read and saw photos of how many people stood outside the grocery stores, peering in through the windows — amazed at how much food was available, like apples and oranges and that people could just walk in and buy it.
“There are so many things we take for granted until we no longer have it. That’s why we have to protect the freedom we have,” he said.
