Coin Challenge

Listening to Pierz  Police Officer Calvin Tschida, left, are front row (from left): students Reese Winscher, Hailey Gall and Allison Gross. Second row: Parker Talberg, Garrett Seelen and Beau Virnig. Third row: Braydin Olesch and Tyler Kimman. Back row: Nathan Posch.

 Submitted photo

The Coin Challenge has begun.

Every year, Holy Trinity Catholic School staff and students come together to raise funds for a special Lenten almsgiving project. This year they are raising funds to help Pierz Police Officer Calvin Tschida as he participates in The Road to Hope.

This 250-mile bike ride raises funds to help families of fallen officers, provides college scholarships and provides funds for police departments to get protective armor.

Tschida, a Holy Trinity graduate, will be participating in the three-day bike ride, which begins in Chesapeake, Virginia, May 10, and ends at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., May 12. Staff and students are encouraged to put coins in their class jar, which adds to their end total, but put dollar bills in other class jars, which will take away from their final total. The Lenten almsgiving project will go through March 31.

To donate, visit Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz.

