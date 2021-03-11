The Coin Challenge has begun.
Every year, Holy Trinity Catholic School staff and students come together to raise funds for a special Lenten almsgiving project. This year they are raising funds to help Pierz Police Officer Calvin Tschida as he participates in The Road to Hope.
This 250-mile bike ride raises funds to help families of fallen officers, provides college scholarships and provides funds for police departments to get protective armor.
Tschida, a Holy Trinity graduate, will be participating in the three-day bike ride, which begins in Chesapeake, Virginia, May 10, and ends at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., May 12. Staff and students are encouraged to put coins in their class jar, which adds to their end total, but put dollar bills in other class jars, which will take away from their final total. The Lenten almsgiving project will go through March 31.
To donate, visit Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.