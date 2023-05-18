Amy Lynn Coffman, 42, St. Cloud, was sentenced in Morrison County District Court to five years of supervised probation after she was convicted on charges of possessing meth.

The charge stems from an Oct. 20, 2022, incident during which a deputy from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was on routine patrol on Highway 27 in Little Falls. He observed a vehicle pass by him with an illegible license plate because it was full of creases and dents. The deputy followed the vehicle into a parking lot and turned on his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop.

