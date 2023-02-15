johnson

Dr. Paul Johnson

On Monday, Jan. 2, the sports world seemed to stand still as the NFL saw one of its promising young athletes fight for his life on national television.

In a primetime game with massive playoff implications, that all seemed to fade into the background as Buffalo Bills’ second-year safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals’ Tee Higgins, taking the majority of the impact in his chest. A standard play that many have seen thousands of times, but as Hamlin stood up, he stumbled, and collapsed.

Form tackling
In football, many defenders employ unsafe forms of tackling, such as lowering the head, which can lead to potential neck injuries. Many coaches now stress the importance of form tackling and instruct their players on the proper way to tackle, keeping themselves and other players safe. 

