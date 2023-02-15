On Monday, Jan. 2, the sports world seemed to stand still as the NFL saw one of its promising young athletes fight for his life on national television.
In a primetime game with massive playoff implications, that all seemed to fade into the background as Buffalo Bills’ second-year safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals’ Tee Higgins, taking the majority of the impact in his chest. A standard play that many have seen thousands of times, but as Hamlin stood up, he stumbled, and collapsed.
The training staff rushed out onto the field to find a situation they had never seen before; Hamlin was unconscious and not breathing.
The medical staff was able to perform ongoing CPR for several minutes. To the players, coaches and fans, it seemed like an eternity. The medical staff was able to maintain CPR until the ambulance came and rushed Hamlin to the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati. In what seemed like a routine play, a young man, one of the most athletically gifted and physically fit people on the planet, was now on life support.
In what has been described as “miraculous,” Hamlin has since been released from the hospital in Cincinnati and is back home in Buffalo, with family and friends. What seemed like one of the darkest days in sports history has a happy ending.
At the time of the injury and several days after, people more than ever have been asking, “How do we keep our children safe in the physical and sometimes violent sports?”
Little Falls’ General Orthopedic Surgeon Paul Johnson has been in orthopedics since 2010. He went to medical school in Missouri and did his residency in the Kansas City area before taking his skills to Little Falls.
Johnson said the best thing for athletes and coaches to do to prevent injuries is to build up their strength and flexibility.
“I think the biggest thing with physical contact sports is being prepared for them,” Johnson said. “That comes down to strength and flexibility of your joints and the surrounding supporting musculature of the connective tissues.”
Johnson stressed the importance of offseason training, saying it is a vital part of the process of staying safe and healthy throughout the sports’ regular season.
“Offseason training is essential,” Johnson said.
Coming into their sport’s season, Johnson said athletes need to be prepared both mentally and physically to be able to withstand the demand the body undergoes just to play the sport.
Just walking into the game and playing isn’t enough, Johnson said. There needs to be resiliency and flexibility in the joints to be able to prevent injuries and withstand the toll taken on the body with the different motions, he said.
Football is one of the most popular sports in the country. Danny Saehr has been coaching football for the Pierz Pioneers for the last four years, and has a total of 21 years of coaching under his belt.
Football has also been considered one of the more dangerous sports, sparking even more conversations about its safety in light of Hamlin’s injury. However, Saehr said he’s confident in not only what his program does, but what every football program does, to ensure the safety of the players.
“We tape up almost all of our varsity kids before they take the field,” Saehr said. “There’s so many more pads now that are accessible, like flak jackets. It’s all accessible to kids. The technology with the helmets is unbelievable now compared to what it was when I first started coaching.’
Saehr said his players have unlimited access to the trainers and the staff is always available before and after games and practices.
He also preaches the difference between soreness and injury. Playing a sport so physical will leave the player with soreness and bruises, but Saehr makes sure that his players are always loose and have completed the proper stretches to prevent injuries.
Saehr said stretching, icing and being properly equipped goes a long way for player safety. One of the biggest ways to prevent injuries is to get in the weight room, he said.
“Kids that are faster, stronger, more fit, I think that helps prevent injuries,” Saehr said. “It really puts you in a better spot.”
Saehr said a player can still get hurt if they are big and strong, but when an athlete is in better shape, they are less likely to get injured.
In some sports, football included, rules have been instituted to further protect players at the high school level, which many coaches like Saehr are thankful for.
“In the college level, so many of these players wear their knee pads up on their quads,” Saehr said. “The high school league does a great job protecting it because you get penalized if you aren’t properly equipped.”
The league and the refs themselves, Saehr said, do a great job of protecting the players.
Saehr has coached baseball, basketball and football at the varsity level for Pierz and has stressed that player safety has always been his number one priority.
“You’re always talking to kids. When I was coaching baseball, after a kid pitched a game, ‘How’s your arm feeling? How are you doing?’” Saehr said. “The kids have to trust you and you have to trust the kids. They know how they’re feeling and we are always trying to look out for their safety. Player safety is always at the top of the list.”
Similar to football, hockey is one sport that prides itself on physicality, but the coaches also stress the importance of player safety.
Little Falls boys hockey coach Joey Hanowski always leans on the cautious side when it comes to his players’ health.
“I tell parents this all the time. At the end of the day, I don’t care about your kids as a hockey player, I care about them as a human being,” Hanowski said. “We are always cautious.”
If an injury happens, Hanowski said, and they’re given a suggestive two days of recovery time, he makes it five days.
Concussions are a major concern for hockey players as well as football players. If it’s a concussion, Hanowski said the player is automatically out for a week, minimum, no matter how minimal the symptoms are.
“Bones will heal, you can see that on an X-ray,” Hanowski said. “But you never know what someone’s brain is going through. When we hear the ‘C’ word, it’s definitely a week for sure and we always lean more towards two weeks.”
At the end of the day, Hanowski said, they are kids and he is more worried about the safety of the kids than he is winning a game. He wants to win and be competitive, but not at the expense of his athletes’ health and safety.
Similar to football, hockey has instituted rules to help keep athletes safe.
“They’re doing a better job with player safety,” Hanowski said. “Taking illegal hits out or educating kids at a younger age on the appropriate way to hit. That wasn’t a thing back in the day. You would just run around and try to kill each other. Now there’s rules set in.”
Hanowski and his staff have coached to make a play for the puck instead of going in for a big hit, keeping the kids from putting themselves in vulnerable situations where they could get hurt.
Many sports may not seem so physically taxing simply because there is little to no contact, but sports like dance still come with certain physical risks. The Pierz Pizzazz Dance Team was struck with the injury bug for the 2022-23 season and it greatly changed the team’s direction.
The team was unable to field a varsity squad since the beginning of January after one of the dancers suffered a severe ankle sprain.
“(She) suffered an injury during practice performing a leap that we have choreographed in our routine,” said Pierz Dance Coach Jackie Lashinski. “She improperly landed on the foot/ankle.”
Dance may not have the same intensity or the same following as other sports like football or hockey, but it doesn’t lessen the potential for injuries that dancers could suffer.
“Our varsity team had five starting members,” Jackie said. “You need five active participating members and we only had four. That injury dropped us down to not being able to participate at a varsity level.”
While dance seems like an easy or safe sport, Jackie said it’s common for dancers to injure their ankles, knees and hips while performing or practicing their routines.
Jackie and her daughter, Brekanda Lashinski, Pierz’s JV coach, said they make sure the girls do the proper warm-up and cool-down stretches before and after practice. They also stress the ideas of dieting and staying mentally healthy.
“(We) take the mental health aspect very seriously,” Brekanda said. “That connects with your physical health as well.”
“When you say health, to me, that also includes diet and mental health, too,” Jackie said. “We try to play both of those things a lot during our season. Eating healthy foods. Not putting garbage into your body, because it does affect your performance. It does affect your output.”
Brekanda said the team focuses on not burning out the dancers by having them practice their routines five times in a row. They also work on more positive reinforcement rather than a flurry of critiques during the practices.
“(We) start with something entertaining,” Brekanda said. “Something fun to get them in a cheerful mood.”
While Hamlin’s injury may have shaken some people’s faith in the safety of sports, Jackie said that sports are still a wonderful thing. She said that while she may look at things from a different perspective, she loves watching her girls do what they do and she loves coaching them.
“I look at it from a spirituality standpoint,” Jackie said. “Ultimately, we are all here for whatever amount of time that we are here for and it’s in God’s hands. I wouldn’t change watching these girls do what they do every single day. It’s a wonderful thing to watch and to watch their growth as well.”
Hamlin’s injury was one of those injuries that was unavoidable, Johnson said.
“The incident is extremely rare,” Johnson said. “It’s such an unbelievable, incredibly timed incident and it’s something that I don’t think will change sports because it was a fluke injury.”
Coaches employ several different strategies throughout the offseason and regular season to ensure athletes stay safe during their events. Those strategies range anywhere from working hard in the weight room to build up strength, being extra cautious when injuries do happen, or even making sure the athletes have a proper diet and stay mentally healthy.
“Athletics in youths’ lives is extremely important,” Johnson said. “It teaches us many valuable lessons from teamwork to hard work to dedication to how to deal with adversity. All of those life lessons are extremely valuable and the chances of sustaining a significant, long term injury are very minute. Make yourself as prepared as possible and enjoy the sport.”
