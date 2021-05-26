As the cost of farming increases, farmers across rural Minnesota are looking for ways they can save money — or better yet, make some in the process.
One thing, Melissa Birch, Central coordinator with the Clean Energy Resource Teams (CERT) at the University of Minnesota Extension, encourages farmers and other rural business owners to consider is clean energy, such as solar, wind or biomass.
CERT is a statewide partnership and together with the Minnesota Extension, the Department of Commerce and other entities and provides assistance at no cost to organizations, businesses, local governments and farmers around Minnesota in carrying out their clean energy project.
As the needs of each farm, business or organization vary, Birch said the partnership works with the owners to determine what they need, want as well as size. Some examples of projects, she said, include energy efficiency, renewable energy and electric vehicles.
“We provide technical assistance, guidance and connections to people who are interested in doing projects, as well as connections to financing and grant opportunities for entities around the state,” she said.
One program that is offered through the United States Department of Agriculture is the Rural Energy for America program (REAP), which provides grants up to 25% of project costs, Birch said.
“That in itself tends to be a really good program for making the economics look really good. If you’re looking at solar, there is also an investment tax credit of 26% of the project cost,” she said.
Birch said that while the cost of a project may be high at first, it usually pays itself off over time in costs saved. In many instances, it can create a steady income for the farmer.
One example is when solar energy is used. Whatever energy is not used by the consumer can be sold back to the energy company. As a result, they get paid for what they sell. Others choose to store theirs for future use, she said.
Once an assessment has been scheduled, for instance for solar, Birch said, someone with CERT will visit the farm or rural business, look for potential solar sites.
“We would also take a look at current energy consumption. It’s giving a non-sales assessment of what the potential is for being solar and why it would be beneficial. It also shows what the economics should look like. That way, it gives people an idea, so when they do go out to get bids from solar companies, they know what they are seeing and what they should look like. It’s really a consumer protection kind of thing,” she said.
For more information, call (218) 866-2338, email Birch at melissa@cleanenergyresourceteams.org or visit www.cleanenergyresourceteams.org.
