To the Editor:
I am writing in response to a Feb. 14 letter criticizing Rep. Kresha and Sen. Gazelka for opposing a state mandate which would force car dealers to ship more electric vehicles to Minnesota.
When we bought a flex fuel vehicle from a local car dealer a year ago, it took mere hours for him to find one over the internet and about a week for it to arrive at the dealership.
Electric cars are not practical in Minnesota because the batteries cannot provide heat in the vehicle and run it in the cold climate.
It takes overnight to charge batteries on regular charge and about an hour and a half to fast charge the batteries so if you could find a charging station on the road you would be sitting there for over an hour charging batteries instead of putting gas in your car within minutes.
Why should the state of Minnesota force car dealers to maintain inventory of electric cars and pay interest on them when they could order one for a customer and have it on their lot within days?
The Clean Car Rule does not make sense for rural Minnesota. We appreciate Rep. Kresha and Sen. Gazelka putting their constituents first.
