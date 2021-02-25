Two Central Lakes College students, Ryan Knoll of Bertha and Rebekah Muhlenkamp of Swanville, have been named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Minnesota USA Academic Team.
The All-Minnesota USA Academic Team was introduced 26 years ago to honor and recognize two-year college students for their leadership, academic achievement, and community and college service. In 1994, state academic teams were introduced as a way to provide scholarships and scholastic recognition to Phi Theta Kappa members while promoting excellence at two-year colleges. The state academic teams are a division of the Academic All-American Team for Community, Technical and Junior College Students, an international program sponsored annually by Phi Theta Kappa, USA Today, and the American Association of Community Colleges.
“We are thrilled that Ryan and Rebekah have been selected to the All-Minnesota Academic Team,” said Kate Porter, PTK adviser at CLC.
“They are new Phi Theta Kappa members and have jumped right into the work we have done as a chapter. From hosting the annual PTK and Honors Fall Reception, to leading our chapter in purchasing holiday gifts for a local elementary school, Ryan and Rebekah are active leaders on our campus. Central Lakes College and our community are lucky to have them,” she said.
