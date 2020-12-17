Central Lakes College (CLC) was recently recognized as an Inclusive Workforce Employer (I-WE) by The Regional Workforce Alliance (RWA) of Northwest Minnesota.
The honor recognizes the college for its commitment to and development of an inclusive and equitable culture within the business and the region. The I-WE designation was created to recognize and promote inclusive employers, reduce regional disparities and bring awareness to the value and methods of increasing workforce diversity.
“We are honored to receive the Inclusive Workforce Designation,” said Mary Sam, CLC’s dean of students, equity and inclusion. “Central Lakes College is invested in fostering and modeling a workplace that wholeheartedly values diversity, equity and inclusion.”
In order to receive the I-WE designation, each pilot participant had to meet four criteria set by the Regional Workforce Alliance:
• Express a commitment to an inclusive workplace in their stated values, mission or policies.
• Assess how diversity, equity and inclusion influence their work and culture.
• Provide diversity, equity and inclusion education for staff and leadership.
• Allocate resources to support and sustain an inclusive and equitable workplace.
“Central Lakes College is committed to nurturing a workplace that is equitable and inclusive, without exception,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, president of CLC. “This is the cornerstone of our culture of caring, ensuring that each employee is truly heard and valued. It’s our responsibility to continue to advance diversity, equity and inclusion to strengthen our College and our communities.”
The I-WE designation was created in partnership with the Community Workforce Inclusion Council (CWIC) of the Fargo-Moorhead area, whose mission is to champion a robust and diverse workforce that meets the needs of regional employers.
Other award recipients include Delta Dental of Minnesota and Essentia Health.
For more information, visit www.rwa-nw.org.
