The city of Randall will continue to explore the possibility of further developing the Brummer Addition, a residential area on the north side of town.
City Manager Matt Pantzke told the City Council Wednesday, that he, along with Council Members Jeff Wright and Carrie Turner, joined Dave Reese from Widseth Smith Nolting — an architectural and engineering firm — for a tour of the property. The city owns 25.89 acres north and west of the existing development, which includes 16 homes that were built in 2005.
He asked the Council if it was interested in continuing to explore possible development.
“And do we want to invest some money with Widseth; have some surveying done and have them put some potential plans together?” Pantzke said.
The topic was broached, briefly, during the Council’s May 19 meeting. One concern expressed during that discussion was potential lot size, as members of the Council were in agreement that the lots in the existing development were too small.
Pantzke said the Council could amend the city’s ordinance regarding minimum lot sizes. He said the current guidelines stipulate a lot can be no smaller than 10,000 square feet, or approximately one-quarter of an acre. He relayed that Reese indicated a change to 13,000 square feet, about one-third of an acre, would make a big difference.
“I think there, potentially, could be upwards of 20 added in there with nice sized lots,” Pantzke said.
He added that, if the Council advised him to do so, he could ask Widseth Smith Nolting to put a proposal together regarding costs for surveying on the property. If that portion were to move forward, the firm would also be asked to include estimates regarding how many homes could be developed with desired lot sizes.
“I think we need to keep going forward on it as we can, financially,” said Mayor Dan Noss.
“We’re not going to know anything for sure unless we keep going forward,” Wright agreed.
Pantzke said another option would be for the city to sell the property to a developer. If it were to do that, it would still need to amend the minimum lot size ordinance prior to the sale to avoid small lots
“We might chase some developers away by putting a condition on, but I think we would be doing the new residents to the city a big disservice by (allowing smaller lots,)” Noss said.
Pantzke said he would reach out to the Widseth Smith Nolting and ask them to come before the Council for approval once it had a proposal ready.
The Brummer Addition came up again later in Wednesday’s meeting in regard to having backup plans for the city’s core infrastructure in the event of a natural disaster or prolonged power outage. Pantzke said the city has fail-safes in place at the city’s main lift station and the water treatment plant, but no contingency plan for the smaller lift station which services the 16 homes in the Brummer Addition.
“We have our big diesel generator that, in the event of a power outage, we’d pull that down to the main lift station and that will power the lift station, which will then push all the wastewater to the wastewater plant,” Pantzke said. “We don’t need energy (at the wastewater treatment plant) for that to operate. It will function without electricity as long as the lift station can push it there.
“Our water plant has the natural gas generator up there,” he continued. “That, again, if there were a long-term outage, the generator kicks on and the water plant will run.”
He suggested purchasing a portable, power take-off (PTO) generator that could be connected to and powered by the city’s tractor. That plan would also require having a receptacle wired in at the lift station.
The only option right now, without a generator, he said, would be to have a septic service come and vacuum out the lift station to prevent sewer backups in those 16 homes.
“When we had walked the property, we talked about having those new properties run down to that lift station to run down to the wastewater plant,” Turner said. “Whatever kind of permanent solution there would be, it would have to be not only to service those 16 houses, but the addition on top of that.”
Pantzke said that was part of the conversation with the engineering firm regarding the potential development. He said there was a possibility some of the homes could also be built to have their sewer lines go out to Minnesota Avenue, where they would feed into the main lift station. That would avoid putting extra pressure on the smaller, single-phase station.
Pantzke estimated the city could purchase a PTO generator for about $3,000.
“That’s something that we’ve been talking about internally here — the ‘what ifs’ and ‘how do we address a disaster if it comes through,’” Pantzke said. “Bad weather, tornado, who knows, maybe we lose power for a couple days. What do we do? It’s just another option.”
He said City Hall could also be wired so that the generator could be used there in the event of an outage. That way, if the generator was not needed all of the time at the lift station, it could be transported back to City Hall to serve a dual purpose.
Wright asked what the difference in cost would be for a PTO generator in comparison to a stationary generator like the city has at the water plant. Pantzke said the one the city owns, which runs on natural gas, cost about $30,000.
He added that one that size would not be necessary to run the Brummer Addition lift station.
Pantzke said he would research how much it would cost to have the station wired and purchase a PTO generator. He plans to present the Council with more precise figures and plans at its next meeting, July 21.
“We will never need it if we have it, and if we don’t have it, we’re going to need it,” said Council Member Mary Venske.
“Will the need ever come? I hope not,” Pantzke said. “But it’s nice to be prepared.”
Randall City Council Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:
• Discussed renewing the city’s franchise agreement with CTC for fiber internet service. There would be no change from what was in the initial 15-year agreement, which is set to expire soon. CTC Director of Network Operations Jason Atwater was on hand to answer any questions. No decision was made;
• Approved an updated reconstruction assessment policy as it was proposed by Dave Reese of Widseth Smith Nolting at the May 19 meeting;
• Heard a presentation and gave feedback on a potential new playground at Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary;
• Appointed City Manager Matt Pantzke to the administrator role for the rural development funding process;
• Heard a positive report on sales at the Randall Municipal Liquor Store. Pantzke said the store did $15,000 in sales over Memorial Day Weekend, which he believed to be a record for a single weekend;
• Heard a report from Pantzke that the city is currently not in any danger of having to impose water usage restrictions, as many cities throughout central Minnesota are due to the current drought;
• Was reminded by Mayor Dan Noss that if the Minnesota State Legislature does not reach a budget deal by its July 1 deadline, all nonprofit gambling will have to shut down until a deal is reached. This would impact electronic pull-tabs at the liquor store, which benefits the Randall Cushing Lions Club; and
• Entered a closed session to discuss proprietary information regarding contract negotiations between the Northeast Minnesota Municipal Power Agency and Minnesota Power.
The next meeting of the Randall City Council is at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, at Randall City Hall.
