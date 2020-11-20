The Motley City Council passed a motion to increase the 2021 mill levy by 3% over the rate of 2020 at a special meeting, Nov. 13.
The increase will mean a total dollar amount of $389,968, an increase of $11,372 from the final levied amount of $378,596 in 2020. From the additional funds, the city’s general fund will increase by 6.75% to $206,450 and the Fire Department’s budget will increase by 9.17%.
The preliminary increase to the levy was set at 4.79%. That included moving Administrative/Accounting Assistant Karen Pogreba to 32 hours per week and making her eligible for benefits.
“Mayor Yoder explained that he thought they could do this in a two-year plan, rather than increasing the levy that substantially in one year,” according minutes from the Nov. 13 meeting.
Yoder proposed the increase of 3%, which would allow Pogreba to remain at the same number of hours while not being eligible for benefits. He felt the Council could revisit the topic during next year’s budget/levy discussions.
Council Member Amy Hutchison agreed with the mayor’s proposal, feeling it was wiser to keep the 2021 increase down in light of the pandemic.
She explained that she does not want to burden the
taxpayers with anything additional, given the year it has been.”
Yoder added that it would be nice to offer Pogreba benefits, but it would be difficult because the hours and benefits had been cut from her position last year.
Council Member Steve Johnson made the motion to set the final levy at a 3% increase from 2020. Council Member Jace Carlson seconded, and the motion passed unanimously.
The final budget/levy public hearing is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Motley City Hall. The levy can be adjusted, if needed, prior to final approval at the meeting.
City of Motley Council Briefs:
In other business Nov. 13, the Motley City Council:
• Approved an amendment to the public nuisance order that includes storage containers;
• Approved the purchase of six new pagers for the Motley Fire Department, a forehead thermometer for the Police Department and disinfectant wipes for use at City Hall using CARES Act funding;
• Approved the transfer of any unused CARES Act funding to Morrison County; and
• Certified votes from the Nov. 3 General Election.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Motley City Hall, following the final budget/levy public hearing.
