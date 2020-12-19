The Motley City Council approved its 2021 budget and levy during its regular meeting, Monday.
The budget was set at $2 million for 2021, down $288,193.54 from 2020 for a decrease of 12.5%.
City Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski said the reason for the decrease was because the city purchased a fire truck at more than $300,000 in 2020. Taking that expense out allowed for an overall decrease to this year’s budget.
The General Fund — which includes the city council and mayor, administration, Police Department, Parks Department and Streets Department — was set at $584,785, an increase of $18,515 from 2020. The largest increase was in the Streets Department, which is budgeted for $16,510 more in 2021 than the year before. The Police Department budget also went up $13,490. Administration costs saw the biggest decrease at $8,530.
Council Member Amy Hutchison asked why there were raises in the Police and Street Department budgets. The question came during the public hearing portion of the meeting, prior to the regular meeting. Motley resident Galen Krantz came forward with his concerns about property taxes going up.
Police Chief Jason Borash said the rise in his department’s budget was due, in part, to equipment expenses being cut in 2020. Mayor Al Yoder added that both the Police Department and Street Department are tough to budget for due to upgrades in equipment and software being needed on a regular basis.
“I get where the public’s coming from, but what do you do?” Hutchison said.
The city’s portion of the property tax levy was set at a 3% increase over 2020. That equals a dollar amount of $389,968 compared to $378,596 in 2020. The 3% increase is the same for residents in both Morrison and Cass counties.
During the Public Hearing, Krantz said his property taxes went up 16% this year while, as a retiree, he only received an increase of 1.3% to his income.
Yoder reminded him that the city has no control over what other entities — such as the county and school district — levy. They also don’t have anything to do with setting property values, which account for the largest reason for an increase in taxes.
He added that his taxes also went up 16%, while other members of the Council said they had seen an increase of 18%.
“I’m as shocked as you are,” Yoder said.
“It’s getting to a point where it’s gonna put people out,” Krantz said. “You can only bleed so much out of a turnip.”
He added that he doesn’t like the fact his taxes seem to go up every year and he doesn’t see anything for it.
Yoder explained all of the ways in which the city’s portion of the taxes are used.
“Keep in mind, it’s this way everywhere,” said Council Member Steve Johnson.
Yoder said he sympathized with residents like Krantz who were frustrated about the price of their taxes, but reiterated that there is only so much the city can do to keep their portion low.
“When I look at mine, the city portion is roughly $200,” Hutchison said. “But when you start to put them all together, it adds up.”
The City Council also approved the 2021 fee schedule, which includes only minor changes to fines and fees from what they were in 2020.
The price per hour for the services of an officer for security or abatements was set at $60, while the price per hour for an officer deposition is $100. The fine for citations involving motor vehicle noise and parking in a fire lane, for example, were set at $75 and $50, respectively.
“So much is out of our hands,” Hutchison said in regard to the budget. “Nothing is cheap anymore.”
Motley City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:
• Heard the monthly Fire Department report, which included 14 medical calls and two motor vehicle accidents;
• Advised City Clerk/Treasurer Curt Bryniarski to open a sealed bid for the old garage doors from the fire station. The doors are listed on Facebook and bids will be open until 4 p.m., Jan. 4, 2021;
• Heard the monthly Police Department report, which included 79 calls for service. That brings its total for 2020 to 1,155;
• Gave Police Chief Jason Borash the go-ahead to purchase a new Cradlepoint for the squad car at a cost of $1,243.91;
• Approved the purchase of a new sewer hose for the Public Works Department at $1,450;
• Discussed enforcement of how long garbage containers can sit on the curb following pick-up;
• Approved a change to the public nuisance ordinance that includes semi trailers or shipping containers; and
• Announced City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.
The next meeting of the Motley City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Motley City Hall.
