To the Editor:
License fee applications for rental property in Little Falls has increased by $10 per unit. That’s hundreds of dollars for some landlords.
Increase is due to “inspections.” We cannot have inspections because of distancing, health hazards, so do we get our “fees” back from 2020? Very doubtful.
Minnesota is in state of emergency. During a time of many hardships, people cannot pay rents due to being unemployed because of the pandemic. This increase puts a burden on landlords as well; they cannot increase the rents to help compensate for fee increases.
Utility and insurance companies have forgiven any increases, late fees. Little Falls should have compassion for property owners and their tenants at this time of uncertainty.
Fees have been the same for a couple years. I think city can hold off another year when people are better established.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.