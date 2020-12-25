The Little Falls City Council renewed its fire protection agreement with local townships and the city of Fort Ripley Monday during a virtual meeting.
City Finance Officer Lori Kasella said the current agreement was set to expire at the end of 2020. She recommended entering into another five-year agreement, with one small amendment to what was previously in place.
The current contract calls for a capital increase of 4% each year. The new contract will change that from a percentage to a flat dollar amount, so the capital amount will increase by $5,000 each year. How much of the total amount each township and city would be responsible for is determined by a formula.
“Then we’d look at the total budget, including capital, admin fee and part of the pensions, work that all into a total amount and then there’s a formula that we go through that’s based on the number of fires over a five-year time period, the population and the market value,” Kasella said. “That comes out to a percentage of the budget that each entity is responsible for, and then we take the total amount times the percentage to figure out what each township and city contributes.”
The duties of the city of Little Falls under the contract would be:
• Provide fire protection, fire prevention, firefighting and rescue services to residents of the townships;
• Develop and maintain written standard operating procedures for combating residential, commercial, industrial and rural fires, including procedures for fighting multiple fires;
• Determine appropriate levels of fire protection within the city of Fort Ripley and townships;
• Provide and maintain a fire department with adequate personnel and equipment to provide agreed upon services;
• Employ trained fire protection, administrative and other personnel sufficient to provide agreed upon services;
• Make reports of services rendered to the governing boards of each township at least semi-annually;
• Determine the location and size of fire stations and ensure they are adequately equipped;
• Maintain fire stations and equipment;
• Make written rules and regulations for operation, maintenance and use of fire protection services, equipment and facilities;
• Enter into mutual aid agreements with other municipalities for similar purposes;
• Maintain suitable, proper and adequate liability, workers compensation and other insurance against loss;
• Sell or lease any facilities, equipment or other property as it may deem necessary;
• Provide training for firefighters;
• Establish and maintain a Firefighter Relief Association for its members;
• Meet with the governing boards of entities involved upon request;
• Adjust standard operation procedures when necessary to address concerns of the townships; and
• Provide the townships with information concerning the city’s annual budget for fire protection.
Representatives from the city met with the governing boards of each of the townships to go over the contracts, including the change in budgeting.
“Townships, for the most part, were all agreeable to that,” Kasella said. “We have signed contracts back from each of the townships.”
The lone exception, she said, was Pike Creek Township, which is just west of the Little Falls city limits. Kasella said they had not returned their agreement.
“We did send them a letter indicating that if we don’t get any type of response back by the end of the year, unfortunately we won’t be able to respond to fires in their township,” she said.
Her office was still waiting to hear back as of Monday’s meeting.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Approved a request to post an engineering aide position by a 7-1 vote, with Council Member James Storlie against. His “nay” vote was due to unknowns revolving around COVID-19.
“I think that it’s something we need to do and we need to fill,” said Council President Brad Hircock. “They’ve been working short for quite a while, and we’ve actually had to hire some outside help to support them. We need to get somebody there to help them;”
• Approved a request to advertise for a full-time patrol officer for the Little Falls Police Department after the resignation of Officer Kenny Coppes;
• Approved a resolution establishing the 2021 non-union, part-time, seasonal and temporary employee payment step structure;
• Approved the standard operating procedures and policies for the Little Falls Fire Department;
• Authorized the city to serve as a fiscal agent for a $10,000 Regional 5 Development Commission grant given to the Little Falls Wayfinding Project;
• Approved a resolution to decertify the Buckman Hotel Project TIF District; and
• Approved a resolution establishing 2021 water, sewer, stormwater, garbage and recycling rates. There is a 20 cent increase to the stormwater rate and a 1.5% increase to the garbage rate.
The next virtual meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 28.
