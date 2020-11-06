Little Falls Public Works Director Greg Kimman expressed his interest Monday to further explore an extension of 18th Street Southeast from Mary Anne Avenue to Airport Road.
The request came during a special work session of the Little Falls City Council held prior to a short, regular meeting Monday evening.
Funding for the project would come out of the Public Works Department’s state aid account, in which there is money available for use on state aid roads. The department is also looking at applying for a grant through the Multiple Road Improvement Program.
Kimman and his staff are currently evaluating state aid projects for next year. The top priority for use of potential grant funding, according to Kimman, is improvement on 11th Avenue Northeast due to deteriorating pavement. If grant funds are made available for that project — which Kimman believes is likely — department staff members would be interested in pursuing the extension of 18th Street Southeast.
“I know we’ve been talking about 18th Street for quite some time, but it’s getting to the point where I think it could become a reality with that extension of 138th (Street) that the county did and the business development that’s going on in our industrial park in the northeast part of town,” Kimman told the council.
Kimman said the next step in the process would be to contact property owners in the area of the extension to discuss purchasing the right of way, which is already annexed into the city but is owned by private property owners. The city would have to acquire three parcels to complete the project.
“I think it’s a great idea,” said Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka. “I’m on that new road past the airport frequently now and I’m looking at all the potential for lots and homes along that road. Then I look toward 18th Street and see what a great connection that would be; and make it even more, I guess, a better area to live.”
Kimman said he would like to begin construction on both 18th Street and 11th Avenue in 2021, if everything goes right.
Council member Leif Hanson showed some apprehension about pursuing the project in 2021, citing concerns that it would impact the schedule of other reconstruction projects in a five-year plan provided by Kimman in February.
“It really doesn’t,” Kimman said regarding the project’s impact on those previously scheduled. He explained that state aid funds can only be used for designated state aid roads, meaning local road improvement funding would not be impacted if the projects were to move forward.
Road projects currently slated for 2021 include a petition project on Oak Street, the trail along Pine Avenue, a stretch of Third Street Southeast between First Avenue and Third Avenue and Third Avenue to Fourth Street.
In other business, the Little Falls City Council:
• Set a date and time of 6 p.m., Nov. 30, for its next budget hearing;
• Ratified and confirmed the cost of $15,750 to Killmer Electric Co. Inc. of Minneapolis for replacement of two antennas on the west water tower;
• Accepted a petition from property owners for discontinuation of city services on the alleyway between Fifth Street and Sixth Street Northwest and Second and Third Avenues Northwest;
• Entered into a signed consent agreement for removal of code violations and nuisance conditions by the city at a property owned by Gerald Forcier located at 1107 Seventh St. NE. Forcier has until Nov. 21 to remove the items himself before the city will do so at the owner’s expense;
• Approved Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers’ requests to offer a temporary full-time patrol officer position to Mitch Morse, who is currently employed as a part-time patrol officer; and to hire Brian Lindquist as a part-time patrol officer position vacated by Morse.
