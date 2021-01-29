For most people, a visit to the Land Services Department is straightforward, whether homesteading their newly-purchased property or applying for a permit to build a shed. Staff at the Land Services Department process those requests according to local and state requirements and that is that.
Pull back the curtain a bit more, and you will find a plethora of other property valuation and property right decisions that are made because of citizen participation at hearings and service on various boards.
Perhaps the most visible examples of citizen participation and influence on governmental decisions is the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment. Both boards have a direct impact on land use rights afforded to individual property owners within the county. Both are made up of five citizen members from the county, one from each of the five commissioner districts.
These individuals apply their diverse knowledge and life experience alongside criteria prescribed in law to make their decisions. It is one of the purest forms of peer review found in government. The county has been fortunate to have extremely engaged citizens to serve in these capacities.
The Board of Adjustment hear requests directly from the applicant for variances to deviate from the requirements of the Land Use Control Ordinance, such as structural setbacks from lakes, property lines and roads. The Board of Adjustment has sole discretion to grant or deny the requests that come before them. They also can place conditions on variances to mitigate impacts to natural resources and neighboring properties.
In addition to considering variance requests, the Board of Adjustment also hears appeals from citizens that feel the Land Services Department has made an error in applying the Land Use Control Ordinance to their situation. In those cases, the Board of Adjustment hears from the appellant and from county staff. They can uphold the decision of the Land Services Department, overturn it or make an alternative determination.
The Planning Commission hears requests such as new and expanding feedlots, rural business proposals, new and expanding resorts, rural housing developments and ordinance amendments through direct interaction with the applicant. Slightly different than the Board of Adjustment, the Planning Commission serves as a recommending body to the County Board of Commissioners. They make recommendations to the County Board of Commissioners on approval or denial of requests along with conditions that protect the health, safety and welfare of the public. They also can be tasked with other land related considerations by the County Board.
Beginning April 1, the membership of these boards will be combined; the same five people that serve on the Board of Adjustment will also serve on the Planning Commission. This provides the opportunity to offer public hearings to applicants for both Board of Adjustment and Planning Commission items twice as often.
In addition, members of these boards will be afforded a deeper and more well-rounded understanding of land use concepts and issues as they are immersed in both facets of the citizen boards.
If you are interested in serving your community in this capacity, applications are being accepted until Feb. 1. To apply, visit www.co.morrison.mn.us/546/Ca reer-Opportunities.
Amy Kowalzek is the Land Services director for Morrison County
