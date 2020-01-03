Logan Cielinski, 20, Pierz, is facing a felony fleeing a Peace Officer charge in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Dec. 27, 2019 incident when law enforcement was notified of a possible underage drinking event and responded to the reported location. Officers allegedly observed two vehicles leaving the residence and followed them.
One vehicle reportedly began to swerve prompting the officer to activate his emergency lights.
The car allegedly increased in speed until it reportedly rolled into a ditch.
Law enforcement identified the driver as Cielinski.
The driver allegedly admitted to drinking at the party a fleeing out of fear because he was underaged.
Cielinski faces a misdemeanor for underage drinking and driving.
If convicted, Cielinski faces up to three years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
