Swanville Public School announced senior Haden Chuba was named the February Senior High student of the Month. He is the son of Michael and Tracy Chuba.
Chuba has stayed busy during his high school career, participating in baseball, basketball and football since seventh grade. He also participated in the newly-formed trap team his junior and senior year.
He has been on the honor roll since his freshman year, has won Athlete of the Month numerous times, and was chosen as honorable mention all district for football as a junior and a senior.
Outside of school, Chuba has recently joined the Swanville Sportsman Club and plans to do volunteer work with that organization.
Chuba said his favorite thing about school is spending time with friends. He advises other students to “Enjoy high school while it’s here, because it’s over before you know it.”
Mathematics Instructor Liza Hasse said Chuba has developed into a fine young man.
“In previous years, I have had Haden in class. He has always been respectful towards me and has worked hard in class. I enjoy having conversations with Haden, he is level headed and has a good perspective on different situations,” Hasse said. “Haden is planning on pursuing a career as an electrician. I believe that he will be successful and I wish him the best of luck in the future.”
Arts instructor Kerry Osberg, said, “I have really enjoyed having Haden as a student over the past several years. He has always been curious and eager to try new things. As an artist, Haden takes great pride in doing his best work and he especially enjoys painting. Haden has a stellar personality and a great sense of humor. You can always count on him to lighten the mood and look for the positives. I will miss Haden a lot after he graduates, but I am certain that he will go on to do great things.”
Chuba enjoys hunting, fishing, sports and spending time with family and friends. He plans to attend Minnesota State Wadena for a career in electrical work.
