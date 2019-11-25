Christmas Tours of historic sites kicks off holiday season in Little Falls

Linden Hill, Rosenmeier House, Fishing Museum and Lindbergh site open their doors
Traditional ornaments., holiday bling and a friendly Christmas spirit. Those are three things visitors to the self-guided Christmas Tours in Little Falls, Nov. 29 - Dec. 8, can expect.
The Weyerhaeuser and Musser mansions near the Mississippi River offer visitors a glimpse into what life was like for two iconic families in Little Falls back in the day. While the Weyerhaeuser mansion is open year-round for tours, the “Christmas at the Mansions” event gives people the unique opportunity to tour the Musser mansion, as well.
The Musser home is usually rented out for a variety of events, such as weddings, retreats and other groups.
Each year the Christmas Committee of the Friends of Linden Hill pick a theme. This year’s theme is “Joy to the World.” Individuals and representatives from local businesses can decorate one of the rooms at the Musser mansion.
“It’s fun to see what they can do. It changes from year to year,” said Kathy Bzdok, chair of the Christmas Committee of the Friends of Linden Hill.
While the Weyerhaeuser mansion is decorated in a vintage style with many of the original decorations, the Musser home features a variety of bling and pizzazz, she said.
One unique Christmas tree at the Weyerhaeuser mansion is the “tea cup tree,” which was decorated by Linden Hill volunteer Marilyn Brown of Little Falls and six other women.
The idea of the cups came to Brown shortly after last year’s Christmas tours had ended.
“We were only allowed to decorate with ornaments from that era,” she said.
Exactly how many teacups are on the tree is unknown.
“We just kept hanging them,” she said.
The cups come from different people. One large contributor to the cup collection was the Boys and Girl Club of Little Falls.
When visitors walk into the basement of the Weyerhaeuser mansion, they are brought back to the 1939 movie, “The Wizard of Oz.”
The Musser family had a large collection of various items related to the movie, which are now displayed in the basement.
While the Musser family was involved in the film, Laura Jane Musser was also friends with Margaret Hamilton, the actress who played the “Wicked Witch of the West.”
In addition, Laura Jane’s grandfather, Peter Musser, was friends with Frank Baum, who authored the book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”
Cider and cookies will be served in the basement of the Musser mansion. In the conference room, Laura Jane’s Gift Shoppe features a variety of items, such as home decorations, jewelry, jellies, soaps, Linden Hill gear and more.
Within a short walking distance from the Weyerhaeuser and Musser mansions is the Rosenmeier mansion. It was once the home of State Senator and attorney Christian (father of Gordon) Rosenmeier, who was instrumental in establishing Camp Ripley and the Charles A. Lindbergh State Park.
Now the home to the Little Falls Visitors and Convention Bureau (CVB), visitors have the chance to step into a world of nutcrackers, called “The Nutcracker Suite.”
Visitors have the chance to walk around the home, count how many nutcrackers they can find and when write it on a piece of paper with their identifying information and guess as to how many nutcrackers there are. Winners receive gift certificates to local restaurants.
Once the Christmas Tours have ended, the winners will be entered into another bucket of which one will win $250, said Executive Director Kris VonBerge.
The self-guided tours of the three mansions run Friday, Nov. 29 to Dec. 8, Monday through Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information about the tours at the Weyerhaeuser or Musser mansions, call (320) 616-5580 or for the Rosenmeier mansion, call (320) 616-4959.
This year, the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame celebrates its 10th annual “Christmas Tree Lane” and will be open Nov. 29 - Dec. 8, daily from noon to 7 p.m.
Visitors can bid on more than 100 silent auction items, ranging from more than 75 uniquely decorated Christmas trees to wreaths and gift baskets. The silent auction bids end at Sunday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m.
Children can write letters to Santa and drop them off at the special North Pole mailbox at the museum.
Santa also plans to make a few appearances throughout the Christmas Tree Lane event, on Nov. 30, Dec. 1, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Photos taken with Santa can be purchased in print or emailed in digital format.
One new thing this year is that the museum will charge a small admission fee for 12 and up. Bidders will be given a special chip they can show when they re-enter the building.
“That way they don’t have to pay admission twice,” said Executive Director Brenda Perlowski.
Perlowski said the reason for the admission fee this year is to help the museum as it went through a rough patch during the road construction of Highway 27.
For the museum’s founder, Al Baert of Sartell, visiting the Christmas Tree Lane is a special treat. Not only to view the various creative and beautiful decorations, but also to reminisce.
For more information about the tour and silent auction at the Minnesota Fishing Museum and Hall of Fame, call (320) 616-2011.
Visitors at the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum will have the opportunity to step back into time to learn more about how Christmas was celebrated in Central Minnesota during World War I (WWI) and the years after the war ended in 1918.
“World War I was wrapping up and ending, but there were still some restrictions on food. Some of the things you may have wanted to make you weren’t able to get,” she said.
Three stations will be set up at the Lindbergh House, which will be manned by volunteers dressed in clothes from the WWI era. At each station, visitors will learn more and in a sense experience common activities during Christmas in the late 1910s and early 1920s.
One station gives visitors the opportunity to make paper ornaments that were commonly made in that era, such as chains and cornucopias (cone-shaped paperbaskets).
Guests can either hang their decoration on the real Christmas tree in the living room or take them home, said Melissa Peterson, site manager.
During WWI, it was common for people stateside to write encouraging letters and cards and send care packages to the military service members who were serving overseas. It is a tradition that continues still today.
“Being a military community and so close to Camp Ripley, we can tie those pieces together,” she said.
Once thing Peterson is thrilled about is that the Minnesota Military Museum at Camp Ripley will be lending the Lindbergh House and Museum an actual care package from WWI.
Visitors will also be able to write encouraging cards that will be distributed to service members at Camp Ripley in time for the holidays.
“That’s what Charles Lindbergh would have experienced as a teenager back then,” she said.
In addition, visitors will learn more about food rationing during and after WWI.
During the Christmas Tours season, the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum will be open Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 29 - Dec. 1 and Dec. 6 - 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about the tour at Charles Lindbergh House and Museum, call (320) 616-5421.
