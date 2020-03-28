As CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls takes precautions in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, staff members are approaching the disease with a business as usual attitude.
“St. Gabriel’s Health has been preparing for the possibility of a ‘highly infectious disease’ event for over 10 years. We provide education, training and have exercised this annually. We have administration and leadership who have practiced the Incident Command System and function as an administrative team to provide direction and support during difficult events such as COVID-19,” said Carla Zupko, vice president of patient care.
Infection control and patient safety is a high priority for the hospital, she said. In recent weeks the hospital established restrictions on visitors and created criteria for ill visitors to either stay home or take protective measures upon check-in to prevent disease spread.
The hospital also canceled all non-emergency services and surgeries until further notice, however the emergency room remains open for patients needing care.
“We are screening patients and staff at the front door of our hospital and the clinic. The clinic is also doing Telehealth, so patients needing non-emergent care can still talk with their provider via phone/video,” Zupko said.
While taking note from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Minnesota Department of Health
(MDH), Zupko said the hospital has always had isolation precautions and criteria for all infectious diseases.
“We are following strict guidelines for the patients being tested for COVID-19, but do these precautions for other infectious diseases as well,” she said.
As of March 26, the hospital tested 18 people for COVID-19, all with negative results, and had seven tests with pending results.
Due to a national shortage of testing supplies, the MDH is prioritizing health care workers, hospitalized patients and those residing in, or working in congregate living facilities.
Medical centers across the county and throughout the world are experiencing shortages of equipment, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Some hospitals have even started to reuse masks, a product originally intended for one-time use.
So far, Zupko said CHI St. Gabriel’s has an “adequate supply” of PPE equipment due to preventive measures taken early on and their current institution on CDC guidelines to preserve that equipment as long as possible.
Zupko said the organization will not allow any staff member to speak with the press about their experience during the pandemic. The hospital is owned by Common Spirit Health, a Catholic health chain.
“We will continue to provide care to the ill and injured patients of Morrison County as we always have,” Zupko said.
