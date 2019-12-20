Social Services Supervisor Penny Pesta, along with Social Services and Public Health Director, Brad Vold presented the chemical dependency (CD) report to the Board of Commissioners, Tuesday.
“Chemical dependency affects not only a person’s being, but also affects their entire life so we have many individuals here that work with our CD assessor who may also have other cases, other situations ,whether it be drug court, adult mental health or child protection,” Pesta said.
The number of CD cases in 2019 has increased drastically, she said, a change she credits to the new social work jail position. The position opened up 84 cases out of 563 that were screened over the last year.
Total opened assessment cases increased from 187 in 2018 to 270 in 2019. Pesta said that she’s seeing more people stick with their program and following recommended treatments.
Treatment recommendation is supported by the result of a Rule 25 assessment. The assessment determines funding eligibility and chemical dependency levels of an individual so appropriate care can be decided.
A legislative change, beginning in July of 2020, provides new services as part of the CD program Pesta said. Rule 25 assessments will be changed to comprehensive assessments and services offered under rule 25 funding will include a peer recovery support group and treatment coordination, a service already provided by the county that doesn’t currently receive reimbursements.
Vold said that although they are not currently being funded at the level of services provided, more funding should come in after the new reform if implemented.
“We are working with those individuals beyond just the Rule 25. We’re assisting with getting them into treatment, we support them in transitioning treatment programs, we help them get re-established back into the community. We’re not getting reimbursed a whole lot for those services and with substance use dependency reform, that’s what treatment care coordination is about,” he said.
Some of the costs to the CD program come from detox visits. Pesta said that in 2018 the service provider increased their fee from $445 to $490 per day and that transportation costs were on the rise as well. That increase is combined with a greater number of people entering detox and staying more days than in previous years.
However, Pesta said that costs have returned to normal, around $50,000 for 2019, since the number of visits to detox significantly decreased.
State generated data from the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Normative Evaluation System (DAANES) report noted a decrease in the number of people going through detox multiple times, as well as a decrease in the number of people with a CD interaction who have legal implications. The overall reduction in legal involvement went from 128 in 2017 to 117 in 2018.
The report also showed that the top three diagnosed substance dependencies involved alcohol, opiates and amphetamines. Alcohol and amphetamine diagnosed dependencies have remained the same over recent years. However, Pesta noted opioid use decreased from 70 cases in 2017 to 33 cases in 2018.
In the same report, it was noted that overall drug use in persons under the age of 24 has consistently decreased over the past four years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.