Charles Koenig is August Employee of the Month

Being named August Employee of the Month by the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce came as a surprise to Charles Koenig, who works as a convenience lead at Coborn’s in Little Falls.
“I was shocked, to be honest. Yeah, I knew I was pretty good at my job and I knew people were happy with me, but never really thought about being nominated,” he said.
As a way of making work more fun and keeping his brain stimulated, Koenig often sings — something that puts a smile on many faces.
“Charles is such a delight to work with. He is always smiling and singing, while he works. Our guests find such enjoyment out of his chipper attitude every day. Charles is the kind of person who is willing to do whatever is asked of him and goes above and beyond by ensuring the project is done beyond standards. Charles is willing to share ideas, feedback and suggestions anything that benefits our guests. We are so proud that Charles was selected for the Chamber Employee of the Month. I can’t think of anyone more deserving,” said Store Manager Kyle Wensmann.
Koenig said he sings a wide variety of songs, from country to opera.
“I live across the street, right next to Coborn’s. I can see and hear Charles many times a day. He sings opera very good and at Christmas time, he sings Christmas songs. Charles delivers groceries for those who need help with their groceries.. He is a master at many work tasks, like running the till, bagging, grocery products, shoveling, de-icing and bringing in the carts,” said the anonymous nomination.
Koenig said it makes him feel good to know that he can make a difference in someone’s life simply by singing. Many also tell him just so.
“Especially this last year, I have had people approach me and say, ‘Thank you. You made my day,’” he said.
Koenig started working at Coborn’s more than five years ago. At that time, he had just finished his first semester as a student of general studies at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
While he worked the evening shift, Koenig said that he stayed longer whenever an employee who was going on shift was late or didn’t show. As Coborn’s was open different hours back then, Koenig said he sometimes stayed until 3 a.m. to help out.
There are many things Koenig likes about working at Coborn’s. Some of the tasks he completes include retrieving and returning carts from the cart corrals outside the store, picking up and disposing of garbage by the fuel pumps, bagging and more. More than anything, he enjoys the people he works with. They are like an extended family to him.
Over the years of working at the store, Koenig has also developed relationships with the guests. Some are so comfortable in their connection with him that they jokingly give him a hard time and he gives it right back.
While Koenig enjoys working at Coborn’s tremendously, the job, just as any other profession, can be challenging at times. In Koenig’s case, it’s mostly the weather.
“Some days it’s 95 degrees outside, the asphalt out there get up into the low one hundreds,” he said.
Even so, he completes each task with a smile on his face, singing a tune here and there and making sure he stays well hydrated, he said.
Koenig said his love for music really came from his family. When he was younger, his mom, Helen, used to play the guitar in church. While his older sister, Stephanie, may not like to sing as much as he does, she still has a very nice singing voice, Koenig said.
In his younger years before his voice fully developed, he was able to sing the really high notes. During his high school years, he also joined concert choir and even made a recording in Nashville at the RCA Studio B. It was a very memorable experience, Koenig said. Especially since it was also at that studio Elvis Presley once reordered a staggering 30-plus songs in only five days.
When Koenig isn’t working, he enjoys reading fantasy science fiction books.
As Employee of the Month, Koenig received gift certificates from Coborn’s Marketplace, Fresh Hair Professionals, Heartland Tire, McDonald’s, Papa Murphy’s, Subway, Vacuum Cleaner Outlet and Service Center and West Side Liquor.
