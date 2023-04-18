Anyone who has heard of charitable networking or who has wanted to make a bigger impact as a woman of Morrison County, may be interested in a grassroots effort to support local nonprofits. It’s called “100 Women Who Care of Morrison County.”
The original 100 Women Who Care was founded in Michigan with the hopes to support a non-profit in need, the theory has grown across the country and has now made it to Morrison County.
Women come together quarterly, for a night of casual networking and an opportunity to nominate a nonprofit in need. Three nominations are drawn, a short presentation is given by each nominee, then everyone votes.
A $100 check is written by each member directly to the winning non-profit. 100 women would grow the total to $10,000 or more as the group grows.
All of the proceeds, 100% of checks written, go directly to the non-profit.
All are welcome to the first quarterly event Monday, April 24, at the Falls Ballroom. Preregistration is encouraged, but not required. The social/registration and nomination time, runs from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. A welcome and announcements begin at 5 p.m. Nonprofit nominees will be announced at 5:30 p.m., with the event to end at 6:30 p.m.
The Falls Ballroom has donated the space for the event. A cash bar and food will be available during the event.
To RSVP and formore information: contact Angie Petersen at (320) 232-9156 or Laurie Whitlow at (320) 630-4944.
