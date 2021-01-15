Kevin John Zimmerman, 36, Royalton, had a felony charge of domestic assault dismissed in Morrison County District Court this week.
Zimmerman was sentenced to probation after a domestic assault conviction in July 2019. The judge ordered that he had met all of the conditions of the probation.
