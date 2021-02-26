Matthew Thomas Gage, 44, Coon Rapids, had two felony charges against him dismissed in Morrison County District Court because he has died.
Gage was charged in August 2020, with one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and another felony count of conterfeiting currency.
Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charges were dropped because Gage died in November 2020.
