    Recognizing the need for local supervised parenting time services, Shannon Wegner founded Arrows Family Services, a 501(c)3 charitable non-profit organization, in November 2021.

    While the main office is located in Milaca (Mille Lacs County), Arrows Family Services opened an additional location in Little Falls (Morrison County) in September 2022.

Changing lives, one family at a time
Arrows Family Services has a variety of rooms available for supervised visits and strives to provide a safe and comfortable environment for children and parents.

