The beginning of a new year, and the advent of a new legislative session, is a time of deep reflection for me. Seemingly more than ever there is much to contemplate regarding where we’ve been and where we’re headed.
Our past year began ominously, as we watched the Far East and the Old World succumb to a novel germ. Soon, we were grappling with the sad reality that, despite platitudes, we weren’t all in this together — the virus’s arrival and our response exposed inequities, produced winners and losers, and revealed to us the people that truly keep America running.
Our faith in our institutions was further shaken as we watched in near real-time the killing of George Floyd, and the subsequent righteous anger morph into unbridled violence and destruction.
Over the summer and fall, tensions inherent in a presidential election year were magnified by a social media phenomenon which threatens to produce a narrow citizenry, estranged from one another, tearing at our social fabric in ways previously unimaginable. And last week, we watched, crestfallen and angry, as images of yet more contemptible violence in our nation’s capital seemed to encapsulate a year-long, building sense of an assault on the American way of life, which we love.
Nature, institutional failure and our shared, imperfect humanity have conspired to reveal the fragility of what we have built in America. But here we are still. A bit tattered maybe, yet still unwavering in our confidence that the good does outweigh the bad, and tomorrow will be better than today.
Why?
First, these stress-tests revealed the genius of the system of government established by our forefathers and reinforced by 250 years of American tradition. But more importantly, they also reminded us of the inherent goodness, integrity and courage that lies at the heart of our people — which has always been our greatest strength.
Throughout the tumultuous past 12 months, my appreciation for the people of Little Falls and the surrounding area has grown exponentially. Those who could, kept working through adverse conditions. We lent a helping hand to those who were dealt an unfair hand. Parents became teachers. Our entrepreneurs were shut down and used their ingenuity to show that they could safely reopen. Our kids stood up for their right to safely play and learn.
We’re still weathering the uncertainty of it all. And we do all of this with level heads and caring hearts because we never stopped believing in the future and our way of life.
To that end, there is more work left to do. As the elected official in St. Paul that is closest to you, it is important that you are aware of decisions that will be made in St. Paul over the next five months that will have a profound impact on our families, our local economy and our future. Businesses and employees are still hurting, and I expect state officials of all stripes to come together to smartly deign additional pandemic relief. Legislative efforts will also be made to require the governor to relinquish emergency powers and allow the Legislature to fulfill its role as a co-equal branch of state government, and provide local input that would improve the state’s response to COVID-19.
As it is an odd-numbered year, the Legislature has the challenge of coming up with a budget while we’re facing the prospect of future shortfalls and in the wake of having shuttered and handcuffed wide swaths of industries for months. In my estimation, we must buckle down, and guard against Green New Deal-like, expansive budget proposals and the accompanying tax increases which would heavily burden our middle class.
We must also work to stabilize insurance markets and ensure access to affordable health premiums by extending the state’s nationally lauded reinsurance program.
Now is also the time to provide support to — not defund — our law enforcement.
Like you, I am passionate about the above issues and deeply concerned with how our approach to them will shape our children’s future. As we enter what we all believe is a hope-filled new year, I ask you to join with me in committing to continued, positive engagement and civil discourse. It’s who we are, and our state and country needs our example.
Rep. Ron Kresha is a resident of Little Falls and represents District 9B in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
