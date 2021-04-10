A delay in the release of data collected by the 2020 U.S. Census is putting a hold on one of the Minnesota Legislature’s top priorities entering the 2021 session.
During a forum hosted by the Rosenmeier Center for State and Local Government at Central Lakes College Tuesday, two key Minnesota legislators on the issue of redistricting and Congressional reapportionment explained the process, and how this year is unlike any other.
Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, a native of Pierz, is a former Minnesota Secretary of State and current chair of the Senate State Government, Finance, Policy and Elections Committee. Rep. Michael Nelson, D-Brooklyn Park, is the chair of the House State Government, Finance and Elections Committee. Both were supposed to play a key role during the current session as the legislature went through the process of trying to draw a new map of state House and Senate districts, along with the state’s U.S. Congressional districts.
The whole process has been brought to a halt, however, because the U.S. Census Bureau has yet to release its data from 2020.
“The census really drives the whole redistricting,” Kiffmeyer said. “It’s really important to remember when we are doing this, the census is really the driver and the result is the redistricting.”
The U.S. Census, as required by Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution, is conducted every 10 years for the purpose of determining government representation. The last census was completed in 2010, the data from which still guides how Minnesotans are represented on both the state and federal levels. District maps are drawn in an attempt to have each one have an equal number of people by population per representative.
According to Nelson, based on 2010 Census data, Minnesota has a desired mean ratio of 39,582 people per representative and 79,164 per senator. Rough estimates by state demographers suggest those numbers will increase to 42,400 and 84,800, respectively, if 2020 Census projections hold true.
Minnesota has 67 Senate districts, which are split into an A and B region that make up the 134 state House districts.
At the federal level, there are, on average, 662,991 people represented by each of Minnesota’s eight U.S. Representatives in Congress.
“We want to make sure that — one person, one vote and everybody’s vote counts the same,” Nelson said. “If you had districts that were way out of proportion — if you had 50,000 people electing one House person and 20,000 another — your vote would be watered down if you were in that district that had 50,000.”
The Census data for 2020 is particularly important for Minnesota in terms of U.S. Congressional Districts. In 2011, Minnesota was on the fringe between having eight or seven districts, and it was eventually awarded the last — 535th — seat in Congress to maintain its eight districts. Both Nelson and Kiffmeyer said it appears Minnesota is going to be on the bubble again based on 2020 projections.
That will have an impact on how many people there are per U.S. Representative in Congress, with about 710,000:1 projected for eight districts and 811,000:1 for seven districts. It also plays a role in how federal money is distributed, meaning if Minnesota loses a seat, it will lose a proportional amount of funding for items such as infrastructure, education and health care.
The state Legislature is in limbo, however, as it waits for the Census Bureau to release the data. That is not expected to happen until Sept. 30, with population numbers possibly being released sometime in August.
The original deadline for population data to be released was Dec. 30, 2020. It got delayed, however, due to concerns mainly involving COVID-19 and its impact on the data’s accuracy.
“We are in an absolutely, very unique situation right now because of COVID,” Kiffmeyer said. “The Census had the data accomplished and done, but they had some concerns about it and they decided to withhold it. It’s really causing a lot of problems nationally.”
A court case which is currently pending in Alabama could compel the U.S. Supreme Court to force the Census Bureau to release its data earlier, but that is still up in the air.
Mike O’Rourke, former editor at the Brainerd Dispatch, served as moderator of the Rosenmeier Forum, which takes its name from former Little Falls legislator Gordon Rosenmeier. He asked the panelists how much of the blame for the current delays rests with the U.S. Census Bureau.
“It appears that you two are ready to go to work on this but you’re at a standstill because you’re waiting for the data from the Census Bureau,” he said.
While Nelson said the pandemic had a lot to do with the issues and had, in many ways, forced the Bureau’s hand, Kiffmeyer said it still had a duty which was not being fulfilled.
“It’s not so much blame. It’s just a fact,” she said. “I don’t know but, the fact is, they have statutory requirements to do this and to release the data. When they don’t do it, it puts the states in a real issue. I wish they would not do that, because the matters that are at stake here are really critically important.”
In the traditional redistricting process, both the Senate and House draw maps and then hold a joint committee to finalize. If the two sides can come to an agreement, it goes to the governor’s desk to be signed. If they cannot reach an agreement, or if the governor vetoes their map, it goes to the Minnesota State Supreme Court, which assigns a panel of judges to create the new map.
It takes only one member of the Legislature to oppose the map to send it to the courts. Minnesota has not approved a map drawn by the legislature since 1981.
Kiffmeyer said two hearings had been held in the Minnesota Senate regarding redistricting before the issue was put on hold. She expects that, once budget discussions wrap up on April 9, more hearings will be held so the committee is ready to move forward once the numbers are released.
In the House, Nelson said Redistricting Committee Chair, Rep. Mary Murphy, D-Hermantown, was waiting for the data before moving forward.
“(There will) probably end up being a special session late in the year to pass the maps that are drawn by the two committees and then getting it signed by the governor,” Nelson said. “Then, if there’s a court case filing, it will be a matter of what the court decides.”
Both Kiffmeyer and Nelson said, realistically, as long as they have the data by the current Sept. 30 deadline, they can get the work done without it causing any problems heading into the 2022 election. The late timeframe is made easier by advanced technology that makes the mapping process simpler than it was in the past.
The 2020 Census was the 23rd conducted in the history of the United States, with the count dating back to 1790 when Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson oversaw the process. Due to COVID-19 and the issues it has created, Kiffmeyer said this year’s census is unlike any before it.
“It’s going to be a story for the history books here in Minnesota and, probably, across the country,” she said.
