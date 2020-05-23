Every 10 years the U.S. Census Bureau makes an effort to count each person in the country, including those in the five U.S. territories.
Population counts provide critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers and many others use to provide services and support for people living in the country. The data also impacts where billions of dollars of federal funding goes and how much is given to hospitals, fire departments, schools and roads.
Census results also determine the size of congressional districts and determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives.
As the census year collides with the coronavirus pandemic, census recruiting assistant Michael Suter said the Census Bureau temporarily suspended field operations to collect needed data.
Each year, the U.S. Census Bureau hires census takers, people who contact residents who have not filled out the census online or by mail. As much of the work is in person, the Bureau has had to adjust its working habits.
“Although field operations for the census are suspended, we in recruiting continue to do whatever we can to inform the general public that the census still has many unfilled positions especially in the Little Falls and Morrison county areas.,” Suter said.
The pay for a census taker in Morrison County is $19 per hour and workers will also be reimbursed for mileage accumulated while working.
Census workers can expect full-time work from July through October, said Suter and those interested still have time to apply as deadlines have been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To protect census workers, the Bureau said it has obtained personal protective equipment and sanitizer for field and office staff and developed mandatory COVID-19 training outlining safety steps while performing field work.
The office also encourages employees to be proactive in social distancing and to telework whenever possible.
Apply with the 2020 census at 2020census.gov/jobs.
