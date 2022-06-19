CEC Director Laura Dunlap retires after 32 years

After working for more than 30 years for the Continuing Education Center (CEC) in Little Falls as a director and school social worker, Laura Dunlap is now moving on to a new adventure — retirement. Her official retirement date is set for June 30.
Looking back, Dunlap said that although there have been a few challenges along the way, she has had a very rewarding career, which ties right into the kids she and her staff have served.
“Just watching the kids grow into young adults and become who they’re going to become is my greatest reward,” she said.
Dunlap recalls many students who once thought they would never graduate or be “anybody,” but worked hard, graduated and pursued the career or life they wanted.
“There are so many stories,” she said.
Many of the students who graduated from CEC also stayed in the community, which allowed Dunlap to follow their success, whether it was in the career they pursued as they laid roots in the community they grew up in and started a family.
“I’ve been around for so long that I have had children of the first students I had. Watching them have their families and make their lives and their careers here has been so rewarding,” she said.
Dunlap said that she was also greatly inspired by Jane Binger, an English teacher at CEC, during her first years at the learning center.
“She was passionate, driven, professional and loving to our students. I guess you could say I wanted to be like her,” she said.
During her career, Dunlap has worked with many great people, each whom have made an impact one way or another.
“I am grateful for all the people I worked with over the years,” she said.
One person she is highly grateful for is outgoing Supt. Stephen Jones.
“He supported my love and passion for the CEC program and our students and families. Beyond that, he cared to know me, the real me. He understands who I am at my core. I am blessed to have worked for him,” she said.
Before Dunlap joined CEC, she worked for the Minnesota Department of Corrections for seven years in its juvenile system before she started working at CEC. She holds two bachelor’s degrees from Winona State University in criminal justice and sociology. She also earned a minor in administration when she graduated in 1982.
Looking back, Dunlap said, the education center was housed on the ground level of the St. Francis Convent in Little Falls for nearly 30 years before it moved to its current location on Riverwood Drive in Little Falls.
“That environment was just about magical, I guess, for a lack of a better word. The sisters were very supportive of us, certainly as a staff, but of our students and their stories. They’ve always been involved in the graduation ceremonies and they still give scholarships to our students, even though we aren’t on their campus anymore,” she said.
The most challenging aspect of her job at CEC, Dunlap said, was seeing students struggle, stumble and fall.
“You want every student to be able to succeed. Sometimes students leave for a while and then make another decision to come back and get their diploma after they’ve been gone for a while,” she said.
For Dunlap, there is no doubt that she will miss the students and the people she has worked with over the years. However, she is embracing retirement as another chapter in her life. She and her husband, Mark, plan to travel more and to spend a lot of time with their children, Amanda (Chris), Thomas (Danielle), John and James (Jessica) and their nine grandchildren Ethan, Bailey, Libby, Beckham, Boden, Margot, Dylan, Landry and Monroe.
As the couple has a cabin by a lake in the Brainerd Lakes Area, she is looking forward to spending more time there, she said.
