Zachary James White, 20, Cass Lake, was charged with two counts of felony fifth degree and one count of third degree controlled substance possession in Morrison County District Court.
The charges stem from a Feb. 27 incident, when an officer stopped a vehicle pulling into a gas station for having tinted windows and a broken license plate light.
The occupant, identified as White, allegedly stated he pulled into the gas station to get gas, but the officer reportedly saw the tank was at half full.
The officer also allegedly noted the smell of marijuana coming from White’s breath, to which White allegedly admitted to smoking the night before but denied having any at that time.
He also allegedly admitted to having pills in the vehicle that were not his.
On searching the vehicle the officer allegedly found an unmarked pill bottle containing green and blue pills and a backpack containing a bag with a waxy brown substance and another bottle with a white powder inside.
The officer alleged that the items were marijuana wax and cocaine.
After being arrested the items in White’s possession allegedly field-tested positive for 44 Clonazepam pills, nine Alprazolam pills, 90 grams of marijuana and 20 grams of cocaine.
If convicted, White faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.