Timothy Mark Haberman, 27, St. Cloud, had one felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle dismissed in Morrison County District Court, July 1.

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf said the charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement in which Haberman pleaded guilty to charges in another county.

Haberman was taken into custody and charged in Morrison County, Nov. 5, 2020, when he attempted to elude law enforcement.

