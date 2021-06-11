Morrison County Jail Sgt. Carrie Herman was awarded the 2020 Medal of Commendation at the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) Awards Presentation, June 6.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen presented her with the award. The Medal of Commendation is awarded to a member of the Sheriff’s Office who, through acts of personal bravery, intelligently assists someone in peril of life or safety. The award is presented to an employee for sustained acts of heroism. All 87 sheriffs are allowed to submit nominations, and they are reviewed and selected by the MSA Board.
Herman received the award for an incident that occurred in the Morrison County Jail on Jan. 5, 2020, when she was able to talk a suicidal inmate down from a railing seven tiers high.
“Sgt. Herman did an amazing job in handling this situation and conducting herself in a professional manner,” Larsen wrote. “She stayed calm and confident while relying on her training. This situation could have easily turned into a fatality in our jail, but Sgt. Herman’s swift actions prevented that from happening. Ultimately, she saved this inmate’s life. We are proud of Sgt. Herman for her heroic actions.”
