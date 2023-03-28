Care Closet: Serving the needs of others

Many schools designate a special area to keep a variety of products to meet some of the students’ basic needs. Nicollet Gammon-Deering, physical education, health and developmental adaptive physical education (DAPE) teacher at Swanville Public School decided to follow their lead.
“I’ve heard of other schools doing it before and I was getting a lot of, ‘Ms. Gammon, do you have this? Do you have?’ You know, girls asking me for things in the girls locker room,” she said.
Gammon said it was that combination that made her, with the administration’s support, create an area where students could come and go and grab items as they needed them.
“That door is usually unlocked all day long,” she said.
Supt. Travis Hensch said Gammon, who is a first year teacher, is ready to help every student, who walks into her classroom.
“She helps break down the barriers so all students can succeed on their journey through school,” he said.
Since the classroom in which the Care Closet is located is only used for the first three hours of the day, Gammon said it allows students to come in and grab what they need without other students seeing them.
“They don’t have to ask if they can grab something. They can just take it,” she said.
Some of the most popular items students take from the Care Closet are hairbands, dental hygiene products, feminine hygiene products and Chapsticks. The closet is also equipped with very lightly used clothing, such as shirts, jeans, socks, shoes and more, Gammon said.
A lot of the items available in the Care Closet have been the result of Gammon asking students what items they want her to put in the closet.
“They came up with some good ideas. They’re the one who came up with the idea of putting Chapstick and ponytails in there. They really wanted to see that happen and that was a hit,” she said.
Gammon said, in addition, several students suggested she add candy. However, there are no plans to add that, she said.
“We tried mints for a while as sometimes students will need that. They just loved them and were running in here all the time to grab them,” she said.
All students at the school, from kindergarten to seniors in high school, are welcome to grab what they need. Gammon said she has found that students usually only grab what they need. The simple fact of knowing that the closet is there if they ever need more likely keeps some from taking more than they need at the time, she said.
While students who are older may stop by the closet on their own, such as in between classes, Gammon said younger children are often accompanied by their teacher.
“I think our top item taken from the closet is deodorant,” she said.
At first, Gammon funded the Care Closet on her own. She later received a $500 donation from the Swanville Women’s Civic Club that has helped fund the Care Closet.
Gammon said the Care Closet is used by many students each week. As the students come from different socioeconomic backgrounds, for some students it is a resource from which some of their basic needs can be met. For others, it is a simple resource of convenience if they forgot to bring something, such as a deodorant, after having worked up a sweat in phy ed, Gammon said.
Since the Care Closet was implemented, Gammon said there have been discussions about possibly adding a small pantry to include non-perishable food items.
When Gammon purchases items for the Care Closet, she looks for good deals that offer a multi-pack and a variety of flavors or scents, such as Chapsticks. While she encourages people who want to donate to contact her to get a better idea of what is needed at the time, Gammon said right now the closet could use more are socks, men’s and women’s deodorant, lip balm and more. Donated items can be dropped off at the district office, she said.
Many of the items added to the Care Closet are purchased in a miniature form, such as miniature-sized soap bars, body wash, conditioner, shampoo, lotion, toothpaste and more. Other items commonly found in the Care Closet include tissues, toothbrushes and more. Gammon is also hoping to soon add small hairbrushes or combs.
When it comes to the Care Closet and its location, Gammon said the students considered it a safe area.
“They know this is a safe place to get some of their needs met and there’s no judgment here,” she said.
It is also something Gammon, other teachers and the administration reiterate to the students.
Looking at different things happening in the community and in the school district, Hensch said he is impressed.
“I continue to be amazed by this community. Swanville is compassionate, selfless and ever-giving. Ms. Gammon’s Care Closet fits perfectly into this theme and we are absolutely blessed to have her in this district, helping our students prepare for their futures, without having to worry about small things that may hinder their growth,” Hensch said.
Those who want to donate to the Care Closet can write out checks to “Swanville Public School,” with “Care Closet” written in the memo. Checks can be mailed to Swanville Public School, Care Closet, 602 Degraff Avenue, Swanville, MN 56382.
For more information, call (320) 547-5100.
