    Many schools designate a special area to keep a variety of products to meet some of the students’ basic needs. Nicollet Gammon-Deering, physical education, health and developmental adaptive physical education (DAPE) teacher at Swanville Public School decided to follow their lead.

    “I’ve heard of other schools doing it before and I was getting a lot of, ‘Ms. Gammon, do you have this? Do you have?’ You know, girls asking me for things in the girls locker room,” she said.

Care Closet: Serving the needs of others
The Care Closet in Swanville Public School allows students to grab what they need, whether it is a hairband, a Chapstick or something else. Pictured is Nicollet Gammon-Deering.

