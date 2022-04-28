The Upsala softball team had its best game of the season, beating Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 15-7, Thursday, April 21.
However, it wasn’t very pretty in the beginning. The Cardinals found themselves down 6-1 entering the bottom of the fourth, but then the team started to click, scoring a whopping nine runs in one inning to take the lead.
After such a high scoring game, the Cardinals were not short on playmakers in the stats column. Abby Klein was one of the top hitters on the day for the Cardinals, hitting 3-for-4 and driving in three runs, scoring three runs, and being walked once.
Isabel Ripplinger hit 3-for-5, recording two RBIs, and scoring twice.
Erica Roske hit 3-for-4, driving in two RBIs, and scoring once.
Isabelle Leners was the winning pitcher for the Cardinals. Leners pitched all seven innings, striking out 12 batters, walking three, and only allowing five hits.
The Cardinals got their second win to improve to 2-1 on the season. Their next game came at home against Browerville/Eagle Valley, Tuesday, April 26. They beat the Tigers 5-2, after scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game away.
Leners shined again, this time in the batter’s box, hitting 3-for-4 and driving in two runs, while also scoring once herself.
Leners was yet again the winning pitcher for the Cardinals, seemingly doing it all. She pitched seven innings, throwing out eight batters and only allowing two runs on four hits.
The Cardinals win streak continues as they notch their third in a row to improve to 3-1. Their next game is at home against Crosby-Ironton, Thursday, April 28.
Royals go 2-0
Royalton got its first and second wins in a double header Thursday, April 21, as the team crushed Atwater/Cosmos/Grove City, 24-9 in the first game, and 15-14 in the second game.
The dominant wins improved the Royals record to 2-3 on the season. They travel to Paynesville, Thursday, April 28, in hopes to get to .500 on the season.
Bulldogs get their first win
The Swanville Bulldogs finally got the monkey off their back as they won their first game of the season, beating Osakis 5-4, Thursday, April 21.
The score was tied 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh, until Therese Bryce hit the walk off run to give the team its first victory.
Lauren Miller drove in three of the Bulldogs’ five runs, while hitting 1-for-2. Makenzie Morris also was a contributor in the batter’s box, hitting 2-for-3 on the day.
The Bulldogs then faced the Browerville Tigers later that same day, but were unable to secure their second win, falling 8-5.
In the loss, Sam Sobiech was one of the top batters for the Bulldogs. Sobiech hit 1-for-2 and recorded two RBIs. Karley Loven and Lily Peterson both hit 1-for-3, while driving in one RBI each.
The Bulldogs’ record stood at 1-2 going into the game against Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Tuesday, April 26. They were unable to get their second win, losing 18-12.
The Bulldogs had one of their best games at the plate, but were unable to stop the Thunder from having a better one.
Despite having twice as many hits as the Thunder, 12 to six, the Bulldogs fell apart in the field.
Morris and Bryce both hit 3-for-4 on the day, with Bryce recording two stolen bases and Miller drove in two runs.
Swanville’s record drops to 1-3 on the season. The Bulldogs hope to get back on track as they travel to Wadena/Deer Creek, Thursday, April 28.
Pioneers stay undefeated
The Pioneers continued their winning ways as they trounced the Albany Huskies 7-2, Thursday, April 21.
Frankie Seleen was the Pioneers’ winning pitcher, pitching seven innings. She struck out three batters, walked eight, and only allowed two runs on three hits, with none of the runs earned.
Kiara Olesch was one of the top batters for the Pioneers, hitting 2-for-4, scoring once and stealing two bases.
Kendra Melby was also a major contributor, hitting 2-for-3, scoring two runs herself and driving in an RBI. Maddie Gaffke and Alyssa Sadlovksy each recorded two RBIs as well.
The Pioneers then played the Foley Falcons, Tuesday, April 26, on the road and beat them on their own field, 6-3.
Melby had herself a game, yet again, hitting 2-for-3 and recording two RBIs and a run. Olesch hit 1-for-3, scoring twice but also stealing three more bases.
Brit Schommer was the pitcher for the Pioneers this game. Schommer was on the mound for all seven innings, striking out six batters and walking five, only allowing five hits with three runs, two of them earned.
The Pioneers improved their record to 3-0 on the season and travel to Little Falls to face their conference rival, Thursday, April 28.
