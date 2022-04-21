The Swanville softball team traveled to Upsala to face the Cardinals, Tuesday, April 19.
In both teams’ first conference matchup, Upsala took care of business, routing the Bulldogs in a 9-2 win.
Despite the loss, the Bulldogs put up a fight. In the first inning, with one out and a runner on first, Swanville’s second baseman Mackenzie Morris caught a line drive ball and threw out the runner at first before she was able to tag back.
In the second inning, the Bulldogs had a few errors that cost them. Several wild pitches from Kennedee Chuba allowed the Cardinals to get multiple free bases and several runs.
With two runners on, and the score 1-0, the Cardinals’ Isabelle Leners hit a bomb into left field to drive in two runs to increase the lead to 3-0.
The Bulldogs were able to get the final out, but found themselves down early, due to a few costly errors.
The top of the third saw the Bulldogs try a few tricks to get on the board. Following a strikeout, Avery Douglas made it to first with a successful bunt. However, when she attempted to steal second, Upsala’s catcher, Molly Leners, gunned it to second before she could arrive, leading to the second out of the inning. Cardinals pitcher, Isabelle Leners, struck out the next batter.
The bottom of the third was the most productive part of the Cardinals’ night.
Isabel Ripplinger started it off by cracking a pitch over the left fielder’s head for a triple. She was driven in when Abby Klein hit a ground ball past the infield, bringing the score to 4-0. Klein then stole second, but thanks to another errant throw, was able to get to third.
With a runner on third, Brenna Graves hit another bomb for the Cardinals, this time to right field, for triple and driving in Klein to make the score 5-0.
Another errant pitch allowed the Cardinals to drive in another run, making the score 6-0.
After giving up another three runs in one inning, Swanville’s shortstop Avery Douglas made a play to end the inning, catching a line drive and slinging the ball back to first for the double play.
The Bulldogs were unable to drive in any runs in the fourth, despite getting several hitters on base.
Douglas entered the fourth inning on the pitcher’s mound, in attempts to breathe some new life into the Bulldog defense. She struck out the first batter, had the second hit a pop fly for the second out. After the next batter got on first, Douglas was looking to close out the inning, but Molly Leners had other ideas. The Cardinals batter hit her first home run of the season, right between left and center field, to drive in two runs.
With the score now 8-0, Douglas struck out the next batter, to end the fourth.
As the Bulldogs tried to claw their way back into the game, they managed to drive in some runs in the sixth.
After committing so many errors earlier in the game, they finally found themselves on the other side. Several errors for the Cardinals allowed the Bulldogs to steal some bases of their own.
Lauren Miller hit a line drive past the infield to drive in the Bulldogs’ first score of the night. Then, Lily Peterson drove in another run with a line drive past the infield. But when Peterson tried to steal second, she was thrown out by the Cardinals catcher, Molly Leners, who threw out yet another runner to end the inning, with the score 8-2.
The Cardinals tacked on another run in the sixth, for the final run of the game, to bring the score to 9-2.
Swanville’s Douglas was the top hitter for the Bulldogs, hitting 2-for-4. Miller hit 1-for-3, while also securing an RBI.
For the Cardinals, both Molly and Isabelle Leners recorded two RBIs. As a pitcher, Isabelle struck out 11 batters in seven innings.
With the win, the Cardinals tallied their first victory of the 2022 season. They look to make it two in a row as they host Long Prairie/Grey Eagle, Thursday, April 21.
The Bulldogs’ first game of their season resulted in a loss, but they hope to get back on track as they travel to Osakis, Thursday, April 21, to face the Silverstreaks.
