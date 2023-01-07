soltis
Upsala’s Dakota Soltis (3) sinks a 3-pointer while Swanville’s Amelia Hudalla (15) tries to block the shot in Friday’s game. 

In a nailbiting conference matchup, the Upsala Cardinals girls basketball team managed to hold off the Swanville Bulldogs on their own court, coming away with a 52-48 victory, Friday, Jan. 7.

The game started fairly even until the Cardinals scored nine in a row to take a 15-6 lead early.

douglas
Swanville’s Avery Douglas (3) looks for an opening in the defense while Upsala’s McKenna Graves (0) guards her in Friday night’s conference matchup.

