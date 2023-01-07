In a nailbiting conference matchup, the Upsala Cardinals girls basketball team managed to hold off the Swanville Bulldogs on their own court, coming away with a 52-48 victory, Friday, Jan. 7.
The game started fairly even until the Cardinals scored nine in a row to take a 15-6 lead early.
McKenna Graves started the run with a 2-pointer and Brenna Graves added to the run with a 2-pointer and a 3-pointer to put the score 13-6. Dakota Soltis added two more on a drive through the Bulldogs defense for a layup.
The Bulldogs finally broke the run after Lily Peterson made two free throws to make it 15-8, but the Cardinals answered back with two points from Molly Leners and a three from Soltis, extending the Upsala lead to 20-8.
Down but not out, the Bulldogs mounted a strong comeback before the half, going on a 12-point run to tie the game.
Swanville spread the ball around during their run, with 2-pointers coming from Amelia Hudalla, Lauren Miller and Samantha Sobiech. Avery Douglas drained a three and had two points from free throws. Miller added another point from a free throw.
As the clock winded down in the first half, and the game tied at 20, the Cardinals regained the lead off of a Madalin Koetter three and a Hannah Luedtke two, giving them a 25-20 lead.
The Bulldogs managed one more point before the half to make it 25-21, Cardinals.
In the second half, the Bulldogs kept pace with their conference rivals. After exchanging several points, the Bulldogs found themselves down 35-29 and managed another impressive run to tie the game.
Miller made two free throws and Peterson made a 2-pointer. To tie the game, Reese Jackson found an open Douglas under the basket for an easy 2-pointer, and the game was tied once again, 35-35, with just under nine minutes to play.
Despite a stellar performance, the Bulldogs never tied or regained a lead afterwards.
With under 2:00 to play, the Cardinals held a 49-45 lead. Swanville’s Miller and Douglas put the game within one point.
After the teams exchanged missed shots, the Cardinals had the ball with less than a minute left. As they attempted to kill some time on the clock, Bulldogs’ Kennedee Chuba stepped in front of a pass to give her team the ball back.
A missed shot by the Bulldogs was rebounded by Upsala’s Koetter, giving the Cardinals the ball with the lead with 23 seconds left. A foul by the Bulldogs gave Koetter a free throw, which she made, extending the lead to 50-48.
The Bulldogs had the ball with eight seconds left, but a foul turned the ball over to the Cardinals. On the inbound, Pilarski was left wide open down the court and scored on an easy layup, ultimately ending the game 52-48.
Brenna Graves finished as the Cardinals top scorer, with 11 points.
Soltis and Pilarski both finished with 10 points each and Koetter finished with 9.
For the Bulldogs, Douglas had the most points in the game, scoring 21. Miller finished the night with 10 points and Hudalla recorded eight points.
“It was thrilling,” said Upsala’s Head Coach Sara Bauer. “Coming here, it’s always a dogfight. We played really well tonight.”
The Cardinals took the lead in the first few minutes and never gave up that lead. Bauer said that it speaks highly about her teams’ competitiveness. She told her girls to keep their foot on the gas and not slow down and they would come away with a win.
Despite the loss, Bulldogs’ Head Coach Aaron Gapinski said he was proud of his team for not throwing in the towel after being down by double digit points.
“These girls, there isn’t an ounce of quit in them and they’re gonna give it their max effort every time they step on the court,” Gapinski said.
“It’s early in the season yet,” Gapinski said. “Ultimately, we need to get better and hopefully we are playing better towards the end of the year and when we play them again.”
The Cardinals improved to 4-5 after the win. They travel to ACGC to face the Falcons, Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs fell to 4-3 following the loss. They travel to Parkers Prairie Monday, Jan. 9, to take on the Panthers at 7:15 p.m.
