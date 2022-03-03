The Cardinals got their second consecutive win as they hosted Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, Thursday, Feb. 24, with a 63-50 win over the Thunder.
In a slow start, the Cardinals were able to rally and play much better in the second half.
“We started out a little slow, but we started to pressure them more and it led to turnovers that we were able to capitalize off of,” said Head Coach Joey Fuchs. “We went to more of a full court man pressure in the 2nd half and our depth was able to force them into mistakes.”
The Cardinals used the new game plan to put the game out of reach in the second half.
Levi Lampert had one of his best games this season, scoring an impressive 33 points, over half of the team’s total points. Lampert also recorded eight rebounds, eight steals, and four assists.
Coach Fuchs praised Lampert on his performance.
“In the second half, Levi had a steal that led to a 2-handed dunk, which is the first of his career,” Fuchs said. “It really brought energy to the gym.”
The Cardinals hoped to bring that energy with them to Browerville as they faced the Tigers, Friday, Feb. 25, but lost 64-53.
“The first half we started out pretty well,” Fuchs said. “We matched their physical play, and were able to get some shots to fall.”
The Cardinals held the lead at half, 31-22, but were unable to keep the Tigers in check in the second.
“The effort from the players was outstanding the whole game,” Fuchs said. “We had nine guys in the rotation and they all scored tonight.”
Lampert scored a team-high 20 points, along with recording five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
The Cardinals hosted Bertha-Hewitt Tuesday, March 1, hoping to end the season on a high note.
The Cardinals had some bad luck to start the game but they overcame adversity and pulled together a win at home, 71-56.
Seniors Levi Lampert and Luke Harren both went down with injuries, with Lampert’s coming early in the game and Harren’s at the start of the second half.
The rest of the team stepped up in their place to secure the final home game of the season.
“We had to fight through some adversity with two key injuries during the game,” Fuchs said. “We had to have other guys pick it up and they did.”
The Cardinals started hot, going up 10-4 in the first minutes if the game.
They kept a safe lead until the half when they took a commanding lead, 43-29, thanks to Noah Boeckermann, who scored two 2-pointers just before the half ended.
The second half started just as hot as the first. After the Bears scored a 3-pointer, Boeckermann sank a 3-pointer of his own, to make it 46-32.
Then after a 2-pointer by the Bears, the Cardinals traveled down the court and Boeckermann made another 3-pointer.
Boeckermann followed up by swishing a second consecutive 3-pointer, and stole the ball immediately and scored on a layup.
Boeckermann scored 11 points on his own in just over a minute of play, to make the score 54-34.
The Bears never got close to taking the lead after that.
“Noah really took control in the second half, as he helped to pick up for the loss of Levi,” Fuchs said. “It was a great team win that should help us as we prepare for postseason play.”
Boeckermann was on fire throughout the whole game, acting as a one-man wrecking crew.
He led the team in scoring, rebounds and steals with 29 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Tyler Smieja was second in scoring with nine points, while also recording four rebounds.
The win improved the Cardinals’ record to 12-13 on the season. They travel to face Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Friday, March 4.
