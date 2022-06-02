The Upsala Cardinals softball team hosted Brandon/Evansville, May 26, beating the Chargers 6-1 in the Section 6A Tournament.
At the plate, the Cardinals spread it around on the stat sheet. Molly Leners, Isabel Ripplinger, Abby Klein,Taylor Soltis and Madalin Koetter all drove in a run. Brenna Graves and Ripplinger hit triples.
On the mound, Isabelle Leners pitched seven innings. She struck out 11 batters, walked two and gave up one run on two hits.
Right after their win over the Chargers, they played the New York Mills Eagles and beat them 10-1.
Molly Leners recorded three RBIs on two hits, including a double and two scores. Roske, Ripplinger and Isabelle Leners all recorded two RBIs as well.
Ripplinger hit a double and a triple, Isabelle Leners hit a triple and Roske hit a double.
Isabelle Leners also pitched seven innings, striking out 13 batters and walking two. She gave up just one unearned run on one hit.
They moved on to face Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Wednesday, June 1, where they came away with a 3-2 victory.
It was a defensive battle, as the Cardinals only mustered three hits to the Wolverines’ seven, but Upsala managed to do more despite having fewer hits.
Molly Leners recorded a hit, RBI and a score and Ripplinger recorded a hit and an RBI.
On the mound, Isabelle Leners struck out nine batters, walked eight and gave up two runs on seven hits.
The Cardinals play again at Minnewaska Area High School, in the next round of the tournament, Thursday, June 2.
Flyers stay flying
The Flyers faced off against Detroit Lakes, Tuesday, May 31, coming away with a 10-6 road playoff win in the Section 8AAA Tournament.
It looked rough after the Lakers’ first at-bat, as they gave up three runs, but the Flyers fired back with six runs of their own.
The Flyers kept the Lakers at a comfortable distance for the remainder of the game, preventing them from mounting any kind of comeback.
Avery Threlkeld recorded three RBIs against the Lakers, getting three hits on four at-bats. Victoria Gottwalt drove in two runs on two hits, one being a double. She also scored once and stole two bases.
Korrin Gwost was the Flyers’ pitcher. Despite giving up 13 hits, she only allowed three earned runs.
Right after their victory against Detroit Lakes, the Flyers played Alexandria, winning 8-3.
It was a fairly low scoring game early on, with the Flyers leading 2-0 until the fifth inning, when they exploded for six more runs to take an 8-0 lead. They once again held off any last second comebacks to keep the playoff run alive.
Gottwalt recorded two RBIs for the Flyers again. Ellia Zimmerman recorded three hits on four at-bats, scoring twice, hitting a double and driving in a run.
Gwost took the mound again and struck out two batters and walked one. She gave up just three runs on seven hits.
The Flyers face Rocori, Thursday, June 2.
Pierz drops out of playoffs
The Pioneers faced Holdingford in the Section 6AA Tournament, Wednesday, June 1. They beat the Huskers in a 10-9 shootout.
Kiara Olesch was on fire hitting two home runs, three RBIs, three runs and a steal on three hits.
Pitching for the Pioneers was Frankie Seelen, who struck out 10 batters, walked five and allowed nine runs, two earned, on five hits.
The Pioneers played Pequot Lakes right after, but lost 3-1. The girls only mustered two hits all game.
Seelen was the pitcher for the Pioneers again. She struck out just four batters and walked four. She allowed just two runs, one earned, on two hits.
The Pioneers ended their season with a 19-5 record.
