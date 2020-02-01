General Lowell Kruse senior commander at Camp Ripley, told the County Board Tuesday, that they are working on a proposal with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad to add to the current rail service between Camp Ripley and Little Falls.
The information, Kruse said, was a friendly courtesy to the Board but also a heads-up that the proposed location of this addition could possibly infringe on the long discussed Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail the county has been planning.
In recent years, there have been new expectations for Camp Ripley to be able to pack up and move out quickly, if necessary. Also, Kruse said that every year there will likely be an equipment rotation involving a large rail movement that will require more than 600 train cars.
Currently, Camp Ripley’s service line allows for 60 train cars at a time which Kruse said can be loaded in about four hours.
The problem is, he said, that they can only service about one train a day and after a test in 2016, found that it would take 10 days to load the approximately 10 trains needed for all of the equipment at the military base. Currently, a train has to back up for about seven miles to get from Little Falls to Camp Ripley.
“The limitation to that is railroad folks are much like airline pilots—they’re on a time limit of how long they can be on a train. So a special train to load our equipment leaves St. Paul and comes to Little Falls, then they spend some time in Little Falls switching the engine to the rear and then they very slowly back those 60 cars up that seven miles of track up to Camp,” Kruse said.
The amount of time it takes to back into Camp Ripley takes up a lot of time on the conductor’s end, and Kruse said they can’t bring in a second train until the first train pulls out, which results in loading just one train a day.
After inquiring about the problem in 2017, Kruse said it was proposed that a line of siding be added near the tracks, which Camp Ripley doesn’t have room for, and ultimately led them to explore the location between 183rd Street and 203rd Street on County Road 76.
The addition will allow a train to park while another one is loaded and passes the siding, when the parked train can move on into Camp Ripley.
The siding would be just over 6,700 feet long and have the ability to park 73 cars. Kruse said that as the Camp has been working to add spurs to the rail line, they will potentially be able to bring in and load two trains at one time.
From the center line of the current rail toward the highway, the siding will take up about 40 feet, which Kruse said should not interfere with any surrounding areas including roads, streams or residences.
“We anticipate that we can take what is a one train a day process to potentially three, which takes a 10 day load time and decreases it to three days, which is incredibly important,” Kruse said.
The county has been planning for that area to be a part of the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail, but difficulties with insurance has made any concrete decision impossible.
“I think it would be very difficult to fit the ATV trail with what would be left after the expansion of the siding is made,” said Steve Backowski of Public Works.
Commissioner Jeff Jelinski, who is on the Trail Committee, said that the plan for a number of years was to put the trail on that part of the highway.
“I get the concern that every resident from Little Falls to Camp Ripley, that currently, if I’m on an ATV I’m going across everyone’s driveway. We know that. We see the safety concern, we’re very clear on it,” he said.
However, Jelinski said that he is in full support of the military and that at the end of the day, Camp Ripley doesn’t need Board permission to go through with their project. He thanked Kruse for being a good neighbor and informing the board on this matter.
