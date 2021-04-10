It was a busy year at Camp Ripley, and it doesn’t show signs of slowing down any time soon.
Brigadier General Lowell Kruse, the senior commander at Camp Ripley, gave his annual report to the Little Falls City Council, Monday.
“I would tell you our installation is thriving and doing a lot of good work for the nation, the state and — hopefully you agree with me — in the community,” Kruse said.
He said it would be understandable to think 2020 might have been a down year due to fewer training opportunities. Though COVID-19 did have some impact on Camp Ripley, that was more than off-set by the amount of state active duty status it experienced.
In an average year, Camp Ripley averages 325,000 - 350,000 man-days — the amount of work that can be done by one person within one day — for the Department of Defense. In 2020, that number climbed to 425,000, with many of those being spent in state active duty status in support of the governor.
The installation sent about 1,800 soldiers to Minneapolis and St. Paul in June 2020 to help law enforcement with its response to civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Camp Ripley was also the logistical hub for that response, sending 4,100 cots, 4,800 Meals Ready-to-Eat (MRE), 18,000 locally catered meals and repair parts, protective equipment and personal items.
Much of that came together in less than 12 hours.
“When they were all done, all 6,500 soldiers that we had on state active duty last June rotated back through Camp Ripley and were all 100% COVID tested on the back side before they went home to their families,” Kruse said.
Camp Ripley also served as the “national warehouse” for the COVID-19 response. It pushed out $7.6 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) and $10 million in medical equipment to states around the nation to aid in their response.
Along with that, the installation racked up 80,000 man-days of state active duty in 2020. The average is 800.
Camp Ripley activated 188 soldiers to 11 locations around Minnesota to aid with local COVID-19 responses. It also activated 275 for long-term care facility support in 21 locations. That included going into facilities and covering for staff shortages. A total of 374 Camp Ripley soldiers are helping with vaccination efforts in 28 locations. Twelve soldiers are also supporting an isolation support facility.
“Camp Ripley, its mission is cemented well in its support to both the state and national on the medical side,” Kruse said.
Camp Ripley currently has 1,800 soldiers supporting Operation Safety Net, the mission to protect Minneapolis and St. Paul during the Derek Chauvin trial. Camp Ripley is where all of the soldiers involved in the operation go before being sent to St. Paul.
It is also, again, the logistical hub for all cots, blankets, meals, replacement equipment or parts and protective equipment for that mission.
“We anticipate, we built kind of a tracker on how we think that trial will template out and we’ve worked with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul,” Kruse said. “You will probably see a gradual increase of mobilization of soldiers throughout the trial period here with an effort to try to just keep the peace before things get out of hand.”
All of that plays a role in the impact the Camp has locally.
Camp Ripley employs 800 - 1,000 state and federal employees. Kruse said about 300 of them live in Morrison County, 189 in Little Falls.
In 2020, that equated to an economic impact of more than $93 million. That, too, was above average. According to Kruse, the three-year overall average is $77.627 million.
Other accomplishments in 2020 included Department of Defense and National Guard awards for its environmental work, hosting joint training exercises with the Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard and mobilizing 800 soldiers to go with the 2-135 infantry to Africa to support the U.S. Army’s presence in the region.
It also continues to plan for facilities upgrades and the new Minnesota Military Museum, which is slated to open in 2023.
“General, I’d just like to thank you and all of Camp Ripley for the affect that it has on our local economy and how welcoming it is out there for residents and people that want to come out there and see it,” said Mayor Greg Zylka.
Kruse said that is all part of the installation’s mission, which is driven by its values and culture.
“We exist in Camp Ripley to train our nation’s soldiers for our country’s worst day, our National Guard for our state’s worst day and our local emergency managers and our police and fire for their worst day,” he said.
Little Falls City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Little Falls City Council:
• Received updates on projects for Safe Routes to School and 2021 surface improvement projects going out for bid;
• Heard an update on the requests for proposals received to update the city’s website;
• Discussed the possibility of teaming up with Bird Scooters for a scooter rental service in Little Falls. No action was taken;
• Discussed an initiative from All Aboard Minnesota that would bring passenger rail service to Little Falls;
• Declared February as Mental Health Awareness Month in Little Falls;
• Approved the hiring of Abigale Miller, Mary Growth, Austin Fenske and Tiffany Luebke as lead clubhouse attendants along with Jeff Udy Sr., Dean Erdman and Justin Pekula as groundskeepers and Mason Dempsey as a cook at the Little Falls Golf Course;
• Approved a request to have clubhouse employees at the Little Falls Golf Course participate in ServSafe Training provided by the League of Minnesota Cities at a cost of $30 per employee;
• Awarded a quotation of $4,175 to Bob LeMieur Rolloffs Refuse and Recycling for leaf and brush collection to be held on May 8;
• Approved an expansion of the golf course storage shed and awarded a quotation of $6,567.53 to Builders First Source;
• Authorized a five-year lease for four mowers from MTI Distributing for $115,000, spread out over five years;
• Authorized an interim pay increase to $24.09 per hour to Sherry Johnson, clubhouse supervisor, and $21.86 to Ethan Ballou, head groundskeeper, for additional shared golf manager duties at the Little Falls Golf Course;
• Approved and authorized the execution of a memorandum of agreement for lateral pay with Law Enforcement Labor Services, Local 68;
• Authorized a memorandum of understanding with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office for use of the Active911 Text Paging System for both the police and fire departments;
• Received a petition from residents of Third Street Southeast asking that the residents’ portion of the assessments for the improvement project costs be lowered; and
• Awarded a quotation from Bolton and Menk to complete design work of the 11th Street Northeast project.
The next meeting of the Little Falls City Council is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Little Falls City Hall. It can also be streamed live via the city’s YouTube channel.
