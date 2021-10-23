Camp Ripley ACUB/Sentinel Landscape program paves the way for other states on federal level

Since Camp Ripley, the Minnesota National Guard’s 53,000-acre military and civilian training facility in Little Falls, was designated as a sentinel landscape in 2016, the first designated on a federal level, it has paved the way for other states to follow in its footsteps.
“That’s significant, because it’s one of the highest amount of acres that any program has been able to protect and in some other parts of the United States, landownership is different,” said Shannon Wettstein, district manager at the Morrison Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).
It all started with the Army Compatible Use Buffer (ACUB) program in 2004, a joint effort between Camp Ripley and the state of Minnesota, working in conjunction with the Morrison SWCD, to purchase the developmental rights through permanent conservation easements to reduce land use conflicts with military operations, said Todd Holman, director for the Mississippi Headwaters program for Nature Conservancy and the contract coordinator for the Camp Ripley Sentinel Landscape program.
Holman said that a few years before the ACUB program was started, the Department of Defense was determining what was causing negative impacts on the training mission of the military installations over the country. One was residential encroachments, as usually military installations are set up in remote places on purpose, because of the noise traffic that is affiliated with military trainings.
“Over time as people moved in to the undeveloped spaces, they later complained about the noise level. Because of this, some big military bases were actually shut down in their ability to train at night, which is critical for some of the operations that they do,” Holman said.
Another concern, Holman said, was that if all of the land around a military training base is developed, where would the threatened and endangered species reside?
Through the ACUB program, conservation easements were created around Camp Ripley in Morrison, Crow Wing and Cass counties. Landowners, who commit to preserving and leaving their land open, are then paid a one-time per acre sum.
“They retain the right to use the property as they are presently, but agree to not plat or develop it with more residential or commercial sites,” Wettstein said.
As time went by, more and more landowners signed up.
Lance Chisholm, Morrison SWCD ACUB and water plan coordinator and Reinvest in Minnesota (RIM) easement program coordinator, has been the boots on the ground since ACUB started. Talking and meeting with the landowners to tell them more about the program, as well as answering any questions they may have, is one of his favorite things to do.
“The beauty of a reinvestment of a conservation easement is that it’s a permanent protection, it’s forever, it’s perpetual. So if you’re looking at a landscape that has an easement on it, that is how it is going to look like pretty much forever,” he said.
Besides helping to keep the rural character of central Minnesota, Chisholm said there is also an economic aspect that benefits the nearby communities. Because of the training opportunities that are available at Camp Ripley, there are more outside people to stimulate the local economy when they shop, live and work in the area. With the Sentinel Landscape program, federal funding is also given through different programs.
“Camp Ripley is an economic engine, not just in Little Falls, but for this region — $300 some million a year in local economic impact,” Chisholm said.
After the ACUB program had shown to be a great success, it gained additional interest from the Department of Defense in 2014, to expand the program to a sentinel program. Landowners were once again approached to see if they would be interested in a landscape program. The Department of Defense also met with the Morrison County Board of Commissioners to share more about the vision of a sentinel landscape.
Since it would help for the program to gain traction if a state agency were also onboard, Holman said Rep. Ron Kresha, R-Little Falls, who attended the meeting, offered to introduce the bill, with their help to write it, so the state would identify Camp Ripley as a state sentinel landscape.
“Would that help our standing to be federally designated? The answer was yes, because there was no other state in the whole country that had been designated as a state sentinel landscape for a military installation,” Holman said.
With Kresha carrying the bill, Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, led for the region. The bill then passed in the 2015 session to designate Camp Ripley as a state sentinel landscape.
“It was the first one in the country. Then, because of the success of ACUB and state law, in 2016, we were designated as a federal sentinel landscape,” Holman said.
Holman said that although Camp Ripley is a relatively small military installation, the partnership depth, the success of the program and that synergy, is really what built that federal designation, Holman said.
A year later, instead of being a volunteer partner from the Nature Conservancy, Holman said he was formally contracted as the sentinel landscape coordinator in 2016, and has been coordinated the program since.
Holman said the federal designation also brought in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of the Interior (a Cabinet level agency) and the U.S. Department of Defense. As a result, it has created more funding and prioritized opportunities for private landowners that they can use.
“It has been a real benefit to landowners in this area,” Holman said.
“I would agree with what Todd said. Just the opportunities for our local landowners, for Soil and Water Conservation District, that’s what we’re all about, assisting landowners and helping them achieve goals, especially in water and soil health,” Wettstein said.
One way to measure the success of the expansion to federal sentinel landscape, Holman said lies in the number of acres that are protected. With ACUB, there was a three-mile buffer created around Camp Ripley. At this time, with the sentinel landscape, a 10-mile radius around Camp Ripley is now protected, Holman said.
Because of the success and steps taken, other states are now looking to Minnesota, as to how to go about creating a federal sentinel landscape, as well — knowledge they are more than willing to share.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.